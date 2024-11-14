Libyan players have raised the alarm ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda

Reports in the country claimed that the players faced poor treatment from Rwandan authorities hours before the game

It was gathered that the travelling contingent coordinated their logistical plans through a private company

The Libyan national team have claimed ill-treatment as they arrive in Rwanda for the crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Both teams are billed to face off in Kigali on Thursday evening on Match Day 5 fixture of the qualifying series.

Anything short of victory for the Mediterranean Knights will ultimately blow their qualification quest.

After arriving in Rwanda, reports in Libya claimed the players faced tough times trying to settle in the host country.

There were allegations that there was no electricity at the Knights’ Hotel, where they occupy the 8th and 9th floors.

It was also claimed that elevators in the facility were not working.

How Libya traveled to Rwanda

Further reports claimed that the travelling contingent coordinated their logistical plans through a private company.

There was no input from the Rwanda Football Federation as the visitors concluded their travel plans.

This comes less than a month after Libyan authorities diverted a plane carrying the Nigerian team to another location.

The Super Eagles were minutes before landing in Benghazi before the pilot was ordered to head to the nearby city of Al-Abraq.

Nigerian players and officials were seen stranded in the airport terminal for up to 20 hours before the team abandoned the match and returned to their country.

Punch reports that CAF launched an investigation into the matter and then awarded Nigeria 3 points and 3 goals from the botched encounter.

