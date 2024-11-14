The Republic of Benin is poised to lock horns with Nigeria in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture

Both West African nations have a chance to secure qualification for the tournament, slated for Morocco in 2025

We take a closer look at the possible lineup of the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the crucial qualification fixture

The stage is set, and the atmosphere is electric as the Felix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium prepares to host a high-stakes clash between the Republic of Benin and Nigeria.

This seemingly David-vs-Goliath encounter between the West African neighbours carries significant weight, with a coveted ticket to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on the line.

Recent matchups have often ended in favour of the Nigerian team, but Benin made headlines in June, proving their mettle by upsetting the odds with their first-ever victory over Nigeria.

As the next instalment in this rivalry approaches, the odds again lean toward Nigeria. However, Benin is far from backing down, and team captain, Steve Mounié, recently expressed his squad’s determination to fight for a win against the Super Eagles, as reported by Complete Sports.

Nigeria’s camp isn’t short on confident talk either. Head coach, Augustine Eguavoen, hinted to the press that his team’s goal is clear: to secure maximum points against the Cheetahs.

In anticipation of this crucial qualification battle, we take a closer look at the likely starting XI the Super Eagles could field for the clash.

Super Eagles possible for Benin Republic clash

Media outlet, OwnGoalNigeria, reports that the Nigerian team has continued training under Coach Eguavoen in a familiar style. However, Eguavoen appears particularly pleased with the performances of a few key players.

According to the outlet, the 59-year-old has been especially impressed by Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen, and Alex Iwobi.

These reports offer clues for what Nigerians might expect in terms of the possible lineup for the clash against Benin. Notably, lineup choices that often spark debate in the Nigerian starting XI include selections between Chukwueze or Moses Simon, and Iwobi or Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Based on these insights, we predict Nigeria will line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with the following players likely to start:

Goalkeeper: Stanley Nwabali

Defenders: Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, William Troost-Ekong, Bruno Onyemaechi

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka

Forwards: Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, and Samuel Chukwueze.

Rohr makes changes to Benin squad

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Benin Republic coach, Gernot Rohr, has compiled a special squad list for the upcoming AFCON qualification clash against Nigeria.

The Franco-German tactician included three Nigerians in his squad for the match against the Super Eagles. The septuagenarian is eyeing the possibility of qualifying Benin for their first AFCON since 2019. Benin is set to face the Super Eagles in Abidjan on November 14.

