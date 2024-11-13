The Republic of Benin is set to host Nigeria in the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture

Both West African teams will lock horns for the third time in five months, with a spot at the AFCON up for grabs

Striker, Tosin Aiyegun, has issued a fresh warning to the Nigerian team ahead of the crucial qualification clash

The intense banter and trash talk are in full swing as the Republic of Benin prepares to host Nigeria in the next round of the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification.

The two teams, meeting for the third time in just five months, will face off in Abidjan, with a coveted spot at the tournament in Morocco on the line.

Despite the Super Eagles being the clear favourites, the Cheetahs of Benin are not about to roll over and allow the formidable Nigerian team to dominate them.

Several Benin players have been vocal in their pre-match buildup, and the latest to weigh in is striker, Tosin Aiyegun.

The 26-year-old recently warned the Nigerian side about his team's ultimate goal, stressing that Benin is fully capable of pulling off another upset against the Super Eagles.

Benin striker fires warning to Super Eagles

Speaking in an interview captured by OwnGoalNigeria, the Lorient striker reflected on his current form and expressed his desire to carry the momentum into the upcoming clash against Nigeria.

“I really think this is my best form since the start of the season, and I hope to carry that into the international break and back here. The goal is to secure promotion and make it to the AFCON,” he said before joining his teammates in preparation for the match against Nigeria.

According to data from FotMob, the former FC Zurich forward has contributed to five goals in 12 appearances so far this season.

The 26-year-old, who was part of the Benin squad that defeated the Super Eagles in June, will be looking to repeat that achievement as his team aims to qualify for the AFCON for the first time since 2019.

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming run of qualification fixtures the Super Eagles are faced with, Nigerian football expert, Emmanuel Chinedu, stated that the Nigerian team has little to worry about regarding the threats posed by their opposition.

"For the games against Benin Republic and Rwanda, I think the Super Eagles have the advantage because they need just a point to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

So, I don't think there's any need to panic if situations don't go your way... I believe they will be playing to win against the two African nations," he concluded.

