Gabriel Osho is poised to make his debut for Nigeria in the upcoming round of international fixtures

The 26-year-old is eligible to represent both the England national team and the Super Eagles of Nigeria

The Auxerre defender has spoken about his decision to represent the Super Eagles over the Three Lions of England

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have welcomed Gabriel Osho as their latest addition ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches against the Republic of Benin and Rwanda.

The 26-year-old, who was eligible to represent both Nigeria and England, ultimately chose to play for the Super Eagles over the Three Lions.

Osho, who received his first call-up to Nigeria's Golden Eaglets squad in 2015, has since built a successful career across several European clubs.

Gabriel Osho during the Ligue 1 match between Le Havre and Auxerre at Stade Oceane on September 1, 2024. Image: Dave Winter.

The combative defender, who became a fan favourite among Nigerian supporters during his time with Luton Town, recently shared his reasons for committing to the Super Eagles instead of England.

Osho speaks on representing Nigeria

In an interview with NFF TV, Osho expressed his deep connection to the Nigerian team, stating,

"Both my parents were born in Lagos, and I’m happy to be here. I’ve been invited before but couldn’t make it due to injury and a few other reasons. This time, I’m finally able to join the team."

Osho, eager to make his mark, promised to give his best if selected for Thursday's game and shared his admiration for the Super Eagles’ quality, especially their powerful attack featuring Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, and Ademola Lookman.

"I’ll just work as hard as I can. That’s what fans can expect from everyone here. The talent in this squad is incredible," he said.

"Just look at the frontline—the names and the depth of talent. There are players here, and others who couldn’t be selected, that show how full of potential this country is."

Osho, who appears to be quickly adapting to his new teammates, is looking forward to his potential debut in the next round of qualifying matches.

According to FotMob data, the 26-year-old has also been a key player in Auxerre’s impressive start to the Ligue 1 season, making nine appearances for the French newcomers.

Rohr makes changes to Benin squad

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Benin Republic coach, Gernot Rohr, has compiled a special squad list for the upcoming AFCON qualification clash against Nigeria.

The Franco-German tactician included three Nigerians in his squad for the match against the Super Eagles. The septuagenarian is eyeing the possibility of qualifying Benin for their first AFCON since 2019. Benin is set to face the Super Eagles in Abidjan on November 14.

