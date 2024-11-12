The Super Eagles have been advised to stay focused in their vital AFCON qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda

Nigeria needs just a point to secure qualification for the 2025 edition of the tournament with two games left

The Super Eagles currently lead Group D with 10 points from four matches played so far in the qualifiers

The Super Eagles have been warned against complacency in the final phase of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda.

Interim manager Augustine Eguavoen has invited 23 players for both crucial games including Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, William Troost-Ekong, and CAF Player of the Year favourite Ademola Lookman.

According to Punch, eight players including Samuel Chukwueze, Amas Obasogie, Raphael Onyedika, Frank Onyeka, Bruno Onyemaechi, Gabriel Osho, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru have arrived at the Super Eagles training camp in Ivory Coast for the crucial games.

Nigeria, currently top of Group D with 10 points from four games, needs just one point to secure qualification for the tournament.

The Super Eagles will tackle Benin on November 14 before returning to Uyo to take on Rwanda four days later.

Super Eagles warned against complacency

Meanwhile, ex-Nigeria international, Garba Lawal, has cautioned the Super Eagles players not to take the AFCON qualifying games against Benin and Rwanda lightly.

“These two matches won’t be easy, and we cannot afford to relax. The players Eguavoen has selected are capable of winning both games. Nigerians want to see the commitment from the players,” Lawal told Soccernet.

“If they give their best, the fans will support them. It’s normal in football — you can’t win every game, but the most important thing is for the team to show their ability and commitment.”

Nigeria must avoid defeat in one of both upcoming qualifying games to book their spot among the top teams competing for the AFCON trophy in Morocco in 2025.

Benin coach pinpoints Nigeria’s weakness

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Gernot Rohr analysed Super Eagles’ problem after guiding Benin Republic to a 2-1 win over Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup qualifier match in June.

The Franco-German manager claimed the team is struggling due to the new players who are yet to settle into the team, so they are still playing with the players he had.

Osimhen issues warning to Benin

Legit.ng also reported that Osimhen has turned his attention to the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and has sounded a warning to Nigeria’s next opponents Benin and Rwanda.

The 25-year-old forward has been in remarkable form for Galatasaray, netting four goals in his last two appearances for the Turkish club before the international break.

