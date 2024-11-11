Benin vs Nigeria: Preview, Date and How to Watch Super Eagles vs Cheetahs in AFCON Qualifier
- Benin vs Nigeria is slated for Abidjan, and Franco-German tactician Gernot Rohr is under pressure ahead of the massive fixture
- The Super Eagles need a point to confirm their place in Morocco 2025, but the Cheetahs still have a lot to do
- Benin will miss the services of key defender Cedric Hountondji, while Victor Osimhen is back for the Nigerian side
Benin Republic host Nigeria in their penultimate match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Both teams face off at the Stade de Houphouet Boigny in Abidjan on Thursday, November 14.
This encounter is billed to be explosive due to the recent history between the two West African neighbours.
Benin vs Nigeria Preview
Recall that Benin defeated Nigeria 2-1 at this venue in the first leg of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in June.
But when they met in the AFCON qualifier in September, Nigeria thrashed their opponents 3-0 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.
Head coach Gernot Rohr is under pressure ahead of the encounter as a loss could prevent his side from reaching the continental showpiece, Own Goal reports.
Team News
The tactician has recalled five players back into the national team fold as he is desperate to claim all three points
David Kiki, Tosin Aiyegun, Lenny Pirringuel, Ryan Adigo and Serge Obassa are all back on the Benin national team, as per CAF.
They will, however, miss the services of experienced defender Cedric Hountondji, who is out due to an injury.
Nigeria head coach Augustine Eguavoen has named a very strong side for the final phase of the qualifiers.
Victor Osimhen, who missed the game against Libya, has returned to the team and he is expected to lead the attack for the three-time African champions.
Ballon d'Or nominee Ademola Lookman is also in the squad that will face off with the Cheetahs.
Date and Time
The encounter will be played at the Stade Houphouet Boigny in Abidjan on Thursday, November 14.
Kick off: 8pm Nigerian time.
How to watch Benin vs Nigeria
Several stations will televise the match live, including SuperSports and stations on Startimes.
Fans can also see the Benin vs Nigeria match on the CAF website and other dedicated YouTube channels.
Rohr under pressure
Legit.ng earlier reported that fear grips Gernot Rohr, the head coach of the Benin Republic national team, ahead of the final phase of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Former Super Eagles coach Rohr was appointed the head coach of the Benin national team after the country missed out on the 2023 AFCON tournament.
The tactician could be shown the exit door should he fail to qualify the team for the 2025 AFCON tournament to be hosted by Morocco.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Babajide Orevba (Sports Editor) Babajide Orevba is a CAF-accredited Nigerian journalist, digital publishing expert, researcher, writer and TV analyst. He has covered several major football tournaments including FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, AFCON, CAF Competitions as well as grassroots competitions within Nigeria. Email: babajide.orevba@corp.legit.ng