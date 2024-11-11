Benin vs Nigeria is slated for Abidjan, and Franco-German tactician Gernot Rohr is under pressure ahead of the massive fixture

The Super Eagles need a point to confirm their place in Morocco 2025, but the Cheetahs still have a lot to do

Benin will miss the services of key defender Cedric Hountondji, while Victor Osimhen is back for the Nigerian side

Benin Republic host Nigeria in their penultimate match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Both teams face off at the Stade de Houphouet Boigny in Abidjan on Thursday, November 14.

This encounter is billed to be explosive due to the recent history between the two West African neighbours.

Benin vs Nigeria is slayed for November 14 in Abidjan. Photo: ISSOUF SANOGO.

Source: Getty Images

Benin vs Nigeria Preview

Recall that Benin defeated Nigeria 2-1 at this venue in the first leg of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in June.

But when they met in the AFCON qualifier in September, Nigeria thrashed their opponents 3-0 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Head coach Gernot Rohr is under pressure ahead of the encounter as a loss could prevent his side from reaching the continental showpiece, Own Goal reports.

Team News

The tactician has recalled five players back into the national team fold as he is desperate to claim all three points

David Kiki, Tosin Aiyegun, Lenny Pirringuel, Ryan Adigo and Serge Obassa are all back on the Benin national team, as per CAF.

They will, however, miss the services of experienced defender Cedric Hountondji, who is out due to an injury.

Nigeria head coach Augustine Eguavoen has named a very strong side for the final phase of the qualifiers.

Victor Osimhen, who missed the game against Libya, has returned to the team and he is expected to lead the attack for the three-time African champions.

Ballon d'Or nominee Ademola Lookman is also in the squad that will face off with the Cheetahs.

Date and Time

The encounter will be played at the Stade Houphouet Boigny in Abidjan on Thursday, November 14.

Kick off: 8pm Nigerian time.

How to watch Benin vs Nigeria

Several stations will televise the match live, including SuperSports and stations on Startimes.

Fans can also see the Benin vs Nigeria match on the CAF website and other dedicated YouTube channels.

Rohr under pressure

Legit.ng earlier reported that fear grips Gernot Rohr, the head coach of the Benin Republic national team, ahead of the final phase of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Former Super Eagles coach Rohr was appointed the head coach of the Benin national team after the country missed out on the 2023 AFCON tournament.

The tactician could be shown the exit door should he fail to qualify the team for the 2025 AFCON tournament to be hosted by Morocco.

Source: Legit.ng