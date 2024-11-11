Benin Republic are set to lock horns with Nigeria in the next round of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture

The initial optimism surrounding the Benin Republic team ahead of the clash against the Super Eagles appears to have waned following the announcement of its AFCON qualification squad list

The Benin Republic media has criticised coach Gernot Rohr's squad selection ahead of the crucial fixture against the Super Eagles

Benin Republic fans and faithful are beginning to lose trust in coach Gernot Rohr ahead of the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Nigeria.

The Franco-German tactician, who has managed the Benin national team since February 2023, is facing a fresh wave of criticism following the announcement of the Cheetahs' squad for the clash against the Super Eagles.

Benin's head coach, Gernot Rohr, gestures during the CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualification match between Benin and Libya. Image: Issouf Sanogo

Source: Getty Images

The 71-year-old included three players of Nigerian descent, along with others who are seen as less inspiring, in the squad list for the match.

This decision has sparked reactions across Benin’s media, with many stakeholders quickly voicing their discontent.

Benin media slams Gernot Rohr

Several local media outlets, including Fraternité, have ramped up pressure on Rohr, with Fraternité specifically criticising the coach's squad selections for the matches against Nigeria and Libya.

The outlet described the call-ups as "a list without surprises… but with questions." It added,

"The list is worrying, and there are serious doubts about the competitiveness of most players."

Fraternité went on to say,

“Rohr has remained loyal to his squad for nearly two years with almost no fresh additions. However, supporters’ expectations are high.”

The Franco-German aims to lead Benin to their fifth-ever AFCON tournament and their first appearance since 2019. A win against the Super Eagles could go a long way in securing their spot at the tournament in Morocco.

Rohr makes changes to Benin squad

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Benin Republic coach, Gernot Rohr, has compiled a special squad list for the upcoming AFCON qualification clash against Nigeria.

The Franco-German tactician included three Nigerians in his squad list for the clash against the Super Eagles.

Benin are poised to lock horns with Super Eagles in Abidjan on November 14th.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng