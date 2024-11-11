Victor Osimhen has turned into a cult hero in less than three months since joining Turkish giants Galatasaray

The Nigerian forward becomes the second Nigerian after Jay Jay Okocha who was loved by the Istanbul crowd

Osimhen has made 12 goal contributions for the Yellow-Reds in just nine appearances this season

Victor Osimhen has rapidly become a hero at Galatasaray, winning fans' hearts with his spectacular performances and critical goals after only three months at the Turkish club.

The 25-year-old forward, who joined on loan from Napoli in September, has been a pivotal signing for Okan Buruk’s side as his goals have led the Yellow-Reds to the top of the Super Lig.

Osimhen's performances for Galatasaray have been likened to that of Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha at Fenerbahce in 1997. Photo by Ahmad Mora

According to PUNCH, two goals from Osimhen were enough to seal a 3-2 win for Galatasaray against Samsunspor at the RAMS Park in Istanbul on Sunday, November 10.

It was the second consecutive game the Nigerian forward has hit a brace for the Turkish giants after also netting two goals in the Europa League victory against Tottenham.

Osimhen’s future still remains cloudy as Galatasaray are eager to sign the Nigerian on a permanent deal when his contract ends next summer.

Osimhen draws Okocha comparison in Turkey

Meanwhile, Osimhen’s performances have been compared to that of Super Eagles legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha who also shone for rivals Fenerbahce in the 1996/97 season.

Okocha was the last Nigerian footballer who received such a special reception in Istanbul during the 1996/1997 season as he won over the supporters, becoming a symbol of hope and excitement for the club.

Okocha joined the Yellow Canaries from German club Eintracht Frankfurt in 1996, and he quickly established himself in Istanbul as a playmaker and goal scorer, GOAL reports.

During his two-year stay at Fenerbahce, Okocha scored 30 goals in 62 Super Lig games and helped the club win the Prime Minister's Cup and the Ataturk Cup.

Turkish journalist hails Nigeria’s Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Turkish journalist Muhammet Duman has disclosed that in his over two decades of following Galatasaray, he has never seen such 'madness' due to Victor Osimhen's impact.

Osimhen is scoring goals in the Turkish Super Lig, taking his tally to eight goals in nine matches for the RAMS Park outfit.

The Nigerian international joined the club on a season-long loan deal after he fell out with Napoli during the summer.

