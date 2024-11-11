Victor Osimhen continued his impressive form with a brace in Galatasaray's clash against Samsunspor

The marquee Nigerian forward set a new record with his double against their Turkish Süper Lig rivals

Former Beşiktaş forward Nihat Kahveci has made a surprise admission about the former LOSC Lille star after his goals on the night

Victor Osimhen has continued to wow fans and opposition alike with his string of brilliant performances for Galatasaray.

The marquee Nigerian striker, who joined the Turkish club on loan earlier in the summer, was in on the act again as Galatasaray secured victory against Samsunspor.

Osimhen recorded a brace, including an impressive headed finish, which coasted the Yellow and Reds to victory against their Turkish rivals.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray celebrates after scoring a goal during the match between Galatasaray and Samsunspor at RAMS Park in Istanbul. Image: Abdulhamid Hosbas.

The 25-year-old’s immense form also saw him set a new record for the most goal involvements of any player in his first nine games in the history of the Turkish Süper Lig, according to data courtesy of OptaJoe.

The incredible run of performances from the Nigerian striker has recently led to the seemingly surprising admission made by former Beşiktaş star, Nihat Kahveci, about the Nigerian forward.

Former Besiktas star speaks on Osimhen

Kahveci, who was left astonished by the performance of the Super Eagles forward, subtly stated in a joking manner that he believes Osimhen plays as if he has been at Galatasaray for years.

"We really need to look into Osimhen's childhood. I think he was born in Florya. It feels like he's been at Galatasaray for 10 years, and we didn't even know," he said via Haber Sarı Kırmızı.

"Can someone play with such a sense of belonging? The goals he scores, his determination, his celebrations, his comments…"

The expectations for Osimhen have only grown following his impressive start at Galatasaray. It's now anticipated that the Nigerian forward will lead Okan Buruk's side to a league title and possibly a UEFA Europa League victory.

Meanwhile, Osimhen's future remains uncertain, with Napoli expected to approve a permanent transfer for the Nigerian in the summer transfer window.

Victor Osimhen sets new record

In another report, Legit.ng highlighted that Osimhen set two new records during the Turkish league clash against Samsunspor.

The Nigerian forward, who scored two brilliant goals in the match, became the first player in history to be involved in nine goals in his first six games in the Turkish league.

Additionally, Osimhen set a new milestone by becoming the first player to score the most headed goals in his first six appearances in the Turkish league.

