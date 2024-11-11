Victor Osimhen’s future is still unresolved but the Nigerian is loving life at Galatasaray at the moment

Osimhen netted a brace in consecutive games after scoring twice against Samsunspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday

Osimhen made the loan move from Napoli to Galatasaray in the summer after his falling out with the Serie A side

Victor Osimhen’s move to Galatasaray seems like a match made in heaven as the Nigerian forward has established himself as a fan favourite with his super performances.

After falling out with Napoli and sidelined from the club’s first team, the 25-year-old forward made the trip to Turkey to join Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

Victor Osimhen's future remains unresolved after falling out with Napoli which led to his loan move to Galatasaray. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Osimhen has since established himself as a bargain buy for the Yellow-Reds, scoring eight goals and creating four assists after nine appearances in all competitions for Galatasaray, per Transfer Markt.

The 25-year-old forward again made headlines over the weekend after netting a brace against Samsunspor to send the Yellow-Reds to the top of the table as they triumphed 3-2 on Saturday.

Galatasaray have made public their desire to keep the Nigerian forward at the club when his loan deal expires next summer but they are expected to face stiff competition for his signature from English Premier League giants Chelsea.

Osimhen drops hint on Galatasaray future

Meanwhile, Osimhen has hinted he could have a future at Galatasaray after disclosing he feels very happy since arriving at the Turkish club in September from Napoli.

"I am very happy here. The fans are showing great love. They were extraordinary today as well. I want to dedicate today's victory to them as well. I thank them very much." Osimhen told Galatasaray’s website.

Galatasaray have been rumoured to be preparing a Turkish record bid to sign Osimhen who has since become a fan favourite since his arrival at the RAMS Park.

Osimhen sets two records for Galatasaray

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has become the first player since 2014-2015—when Opta began tracking this metric—to score or assist in each of his first six Turkish Super Lig games.

Osimhen has also registered seven headed goals, the most by any player in the Super Lig since detailed data became available in 2014-2015.

