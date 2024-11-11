Victor Osimhen recorded an impressive brace in the Turkish Super Lig clash against Samsunspor

The goals by the Nigerian forward propelled the league leaders to a win against fellow title contenders

The former LOSC Lille attacker etched his name into history, setting two records with his brace in the fixture

Victor Osimhen continued his immense run of form with another brilliant brace in the Turkish Super Lig clash against Samsunspor.

The marquee Nigerian forward, who has taken to life at the Istanbul club like a duck to water, wasted little time opening the scoring against their league rivals with a brilliant strike in the third minute of the encounter.

Osimhen added another shortly after an equaliser from midfielder Olivier Ntcham, who converted from the penalty spot.

Galatasaray would later add a third, with substitute striker Michy Batshuayi scoring in the 85th minute.

However, it was Osimhen who stole the spotlight, and the Nigerian forward—who was named player of the match—etched his name into history, setting two records on the night.

Osimhen sets two records after brace against Samsunspor

According to data from OptaJoe, Osimhen has become the first player since 2014-2015—when Opta began tracking this metric—to score or assist in each of his first six Turkish Super Lig games.

The British sports analytics company also confirmed that Osimhen has registered seven headed goals, the most by any player in the Super Lig since detailed data became available in 2014-2015.

Osimhen who has now recorded 11 goal involvements in his first 10 appearances for his new club, according to data courtesy of FotMob, will aim to carry this form into the international window, where he’ll represent Nigeria, against the Republic of Benin and Rwanda.

The 25-year-old also has his sights set on clinching the league’s top-scorer prize by the end of the season.

Osimhen sends message to Icardi

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen sent a message to Icardi after his partner in crime suffered a season-ending injury during the Europa League match against Tottenham.

The Nigerian took to his social media page and sent a message of support to the Argentine striker, who faces the rest of the season out on the sidelines due to an ACL injury.

