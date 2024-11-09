Victor Osimhen was heavily linked with the possibility of a transfer to Chelsea prior to his move to Galatasaray

The marquee Nigerian forward, who had his sights set on an exit from Napoli, was widely tipped to join the West London outfit

A Chelsea legend has named one individual responsible for the forward's failed summer transfer to the Premier League club

Victor Osimhen experienced a summer transfer window filled with endless twists and turns.

The Nigerian forward, who had lit up the Serie A with his performances for Napoli, was eager to secure an exit from the Italian club.

However, attempts to finalise the move reportedly stalled due to a standoff between the parties involved.

Eventually, Osimhen completed a surprise transfer to Galatasaray, a move that many still regard as one of football's most unexpected transfers.

Now enjoying an impressive goalscoring run with the Istanbul club—including a recent brace against Tottenham Hotspur—a former Chelsea attacker has pointed to one individual as the reason for Osimhen's failed summer transfer to the West London side.

Chelsea icon speaks on Osimhen's failed transfer

Following Victor Osimhen’s outstanding performance against Tottenham, former Chelsea star, Joe Cole, singled out the forward's agent, Roberto Calenda, as the individual responsible for his failed summer move to Chelsea.

Expressing his surprise at Osimhen's transfer to the Turkish club, the 43-year-old questioned why a player of his calibre didn’t end up at one of Europe’s elite.

“There are so many big clubs in need of a striker,” Cole remarked. “I blame Victor Osimhen’s agent. He shouldn’t be at Galatasaray; he should be at a top club in Europe,” he stated on TNT Sports.

According to a recent report from Goal.com, Osimhen continues to be linked with several top European clubs, with a potential Premier League move in the summer of 2025 still on the table, given his remarkable form with the Yellow and Reds.

Osimhen sends message to Napoli

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen sent a warning to Napoli after news emerged that the Italian club have begun negotiating with Serie A rivals over a swap deal.

The former LOSC Lille forward is determined to decide his future on his terms and would not let his parent club push him to wherever they want as they tried last summer.

