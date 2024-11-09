Chelsea legend and pundit Mikel Obi has shared his thoughts on this weekend's Premier League games

His former club, Chelsea, will host rivals Arsenal in a tense London derby at Stamford Bridge on Sunday

The ex-Nigerian captain also predicted the outcome of other big games, including Liverpool and Aston Villa

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel is back with his weekly predictions, and this time, his attention is on the London derby between his former club and their rivals Arsenal.

The Blues are a different side under Italian boss Enzo Maresca and are coming from a midweek 8-0 thumping of Noah FC in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca looks on during his side's 8-0 thumping of Noah FC in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Photo by Crystal Pix/MB Media.

Arsenal have dipped this season and haven't been at their usual best, losing 1-0 to Inter Milan's highly rotated side in the UEFA Champions League group stage midweek.

The two sides will clash in their first derby of the season on Sunday evening with a kickoff at Stamford Bridge. Both sides are level on points, with the blue side of London having a better goal difference.

As noted by Premier League, Arsenal expected captain Martin Odegaard back, while Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer faces a late fitness test after the rash challenge from Lisandro Martinez last week.

Mikel Obi predicts London derby

Mikel, who has taken up a career in the media over the past year, shared his predictions on his famous Obi One Podcast ahead of the final round of games before another international break.

“My beloved club, Chelsea, will do what we always do to Arsenal, which is beat Arsenal,” he said.

He tipped Manchester City to bounce back after three straight defeats in all competitions and pick an important victory against Brighton at the AMEX Stadium while picking a Liverpool win over Aston Villa.

His partner Chris McHardy backed Manchester United to beat Leicester City for the second time under Ruud van Nistelrooy in what will be his final game before Ruben Amorim takes over.

Mikel sounds wake up call to Chelsea

Legit.ng reported that Mikel Obi gave Chelsea a wakeup call after their unlucky 2-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield last month, their second against a top-six side in the league.

Mikel claimed his former team were unlucky and deserved more from the game, but it is high time they started winning the big games, having lost to Manchester City earlier.

