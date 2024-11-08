Chelsea humiliated Armenian minions Noah FC 8-0 in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage match

Enzo Maresca gave minutes to two academy stars as the Blues maintained their perfect start to the competition

Both are of Ghanaian descent, and one of them showed off dance moves to Davido’s FIA in the dressing room

A Chelsea youngster who made his senior debut during the UEFA Europa Conference League 8-0 win over Noah FC showed off some dance steps after the match.

Competition favourites Chelsea humiliated the Armenian club 8-0 in that matchday four of the Conference League, including a ruthless first half with six goals.

Enzo Maresca with Samuel Rak Sakyi before his Chelsea debut against Noah FC. Photo by Crystal Mix.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by UECL X account, the Blues set a record for the heaviest win in the competition, surpassing the previous record when FC Nordsjaelland beat Ludogorets 7-1 in 2023.

Rak Sakyi vibes to Davido’s FIA

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca gave minutes to two youngsters, including Tyrique George, who started the match and Samuel Rak Sakyi, who came off the bench to replace Christopher Nkunku in the second half.

It was the second game in the competition for George, while it was the first-ever senior match for Chelsea for Rak Sakyi, who has been impressive in the Premier League 2.

As seen in a video on social media, Rak Sakyi was elated by his debut and showed off some dance moves to Nigerian artiste Davido’s viral song FIA in the dressing room.

His dance step was mocked in the comments section, with a fan calling him the only Ghanaian who actually cannot dance, with his steps unrelated to the song.

The 18-year-old has represented England at youth levels but is eligible to represent the Three Lions and Black Stars of Ghana through his parents, even though he has not decided on his future.

Adarabioyo drops Super Eagles hint

Legit.ng reported that Tosin Adarabioyo dropped Super Eagles hint amid the Nigerian Football Federation’s effort to get him to switch his international allegiance.

The new Chelsea defender shared photos of himself at the club's training in Cobham, with a caption suggesting he has been familiarising himself with Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng