Galatasaray played host to Tottenham Hotspur in match round four of the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League season

Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen, stole the spotlight with a brilliant first-half brace against the Premier League side

The brace against Ange Postecoglou’s outfit sees him become the outright leading scorer for the Istanbul club so far this season

Victor Osimhen picked up from where he left off with another quick-fire brace in the UEFA Europa League clash for Galatasaray against Tottenham Hotspur.

The marquee Nigerian forward, who had largely headlined the lead-up to the fixture, wasted little time reminding fans and opponents why he is one of the finest attackers in modern-day football.

Victor Osimhen celebrates during the UEFA Europa League match between Galatasaray A.S. and Tottenham Hotspur. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray opened the scoring with a stunner from Yunus Akgun in the sixth minute; however, the Istanbul outfit was pegged back by an equaliser from Will Lankshear, who restored parity for the North London side.

Just as the game seemed to be settling into a tense, evenly matched contest, the "Osimhen show" kicked off.

The Nigerian forward restored his side’s lead with a brilliant toe-poked finish in the 31st minute and added a second goal off another pass from Dries Mertens in the 39th minute.

The quick-fire goals from the Napoli loanee see him become Galatasaray’s outright leading goalscorer so far this season, according to data from FotMob.

Galatasaray coach praises Osimhen

Amid his outstanding run of form with the Yellow and Reds, Galatasaray’s assistant coach, Ismael Garcia Gomez, has praised Osimhen for his attitude and humility since joining the club.

In an interview with BBC Sports, the Spanish coach highlighted Osimhen’s grounded and focused approach since his arrival.

“He’s been smart and humble since coming to our club,” Garcia stated.

“The core of the squad has been together for two years, winning back-to-back championships. But he integrated seamlessly, not acting like a typical star. He didn’t expect the club to adapt to him—instead, he’s shown humility and a strong work ethic.”

Osimhen, in turn, has continued to shine since his summer loan move to Galatasaray, tallying an impressive 10 goal involvement in just nine appearances for the club.

Fenerbahce to frustrate Galatasaray

Legit.ng reported that Fenerbahce will enter the race for Osimhen in an attempt to frustrate their rivals Galatasaray's plans of signing him permanently.

The Jose Mourinho-led side reportedly know that the Nigerian will not play for another Turkish club but intend to ensure that the champions do not fulfil their ambition of signing him.

