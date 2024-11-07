Victor Osimhen has made a strong start early into his season-long loan spell at Turkish champions Galatasaray

The Nigerian has provided more goals contributions than the games he has played and became a fan favourite

The club's assistant head coach has opened up on the Napoli loanee’s secret to success in a new league

Victor Osimhen has endeared himself to the Galatasaray fans early into his season-long loan spell, and the club's assistant manager has shared the secret to his success.

Galatasaray bailed Osimhen out of Napoli's exile after he was excluded from the squad for the 2024/25 season following his failure to secure a move away from the club.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Galatasaray fans after beating Besiktas. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, Osimhen has contributed 10 goals more than games played in the UEFA Europa League and Super Lig since joining the Turkish champions.

Galatasaray assistant coach praises Osimhen

The fact that Osimhen needed no adaptation time to start contributing meaningfully to the team has earned him plaudits from the club's assistant manager.

Garcia Gomez applauded the Super Eagles striker and explained why he has flourished so early despite coming off the back of not playing for five months.

“He (Osimhen) has been smart and humble coming to our club,” he told BBC Sports. “The main part of the squad has been together for two years, winning back-to-back championships

“He came in a smart way, trying to be a part of it, not as a typical star. He was not expecting the club to adapt to him, but he has been very humble and hard-working.”

His future will be a topic of discussion yet again in the winter transfer window, even though he is not expected to make another move until the summer.

Osimhen sends message to Napoli

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen sent a warning to Napoli after news emerged that the Italian club have begun negotiating with Serie A rivals over a swap deal.

The former LOSC Lille forward is determined to decide his future on his terms and would not let his parent club push him to wherever they want as they tried last summer.

Source: Legit.ng