Victor Osimhen has continued with his incredible form for Galatasaray amid interest from several clubs

The Nigerian international found the back of the net twice in the UEFA Europa League game against Tottenham

Scouts from a Premier League club were inside the Rams Park to monitor the embattled Napoli striker

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen produced a 5-star performance in Galatasaray's win over Tottenham in a Europa League clash.

The 25-year-old netted a brace in the encounter, scoring in the 31st and 38 minute to help his side to victory.

He has now netted six goals and registered four assists for the Turkish club so far this season.

Reports have it that representatives from Chelsea Football Club were in attendance to monitor the former Lille of France striker.

Chelsea were on the verge of completing the striker's signing during the summer, but negotiations collapsed in the final hours.

Officials of the London club arrived in Naples for showdown talks with Napoli, but they could not reach a deal.

The striker joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan, but his future remains uncertain ahead of the January transfer window.

Premier League teams Arsenal and Manchester United are also interested in the Nigerian forward, Punch reports.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray are trying to raise €60 million to secure a deal for the former Lille of France striker.

The forward has been a sensation in Istanbul, proving himself capable of dominating Turkish football.

Nogomania reports that Osimhen’s market value is estimated at €75 million, but Galatasaray hope to convince the Italian club to part with their star with an offer of between €60 million and €65 million.

Galatasaray assistant coach praises Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Galatasaray assistant coach Garcia Gomez applauded the Super Eagles striker and explained why he flourished so early despite coming off the back of not playing for five months.

The fact that Osimhen needed no adaptation time to start contributing meaningfully to the team has earned him praise from the club's assistant manager.

Galatasaray bailed the star out of Napoli's exile after he was excluded from the squad for the 2024/25 season following his failure to secure a move away from the club.

