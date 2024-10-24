The Confederation of African Football has announced its shortlist for the Men's Player of the Year award

Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman and Guinea's Serhou Guirassy are among the numerous players who made the shortlist

The award is set to be hosted in Marrakech, Morocco, in what is expected to be another glittering and star-studded showpiece

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled its final shortlist for the 2024 Men's Player of the Year award.

This prestigious accolade, which has long recognised the continent’s finest football talents, is expected to crown a new winner this year.

The anticipation surrounding the award has made it a focal point of discussion across African football circles.

Ademola Lookman is favourite to win the 2024 CAF Player of the Year award. Image: Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman headlines the 2024 shortlist after a standout season with Atalanta. He is joined by Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy, who enjoyed a stellar campaign with VfB Stuttgart before his recent move to Borussia Dortmund.

The shortlist also features a host of other African stars, each having an impressive and enviable year on the field.

As published by CAF on its social channels, the full shortlist includes the following players

- Amine Gouiri – Algeria / Rennes

- Edmond Tapsoba – Burkina Faso / Bayer Leverkusen

- Simon Adingra – Ivory Coast / Brighton & Hove Albion

- Chancel Mbemba – DR Congo / Marseille

- Serhou Guirassy – Guinea / Borussia Dortmund

- Achraf Hakimi – Morocco / PSG

- Sofiane Rahimi – Morocco / Al Ain

- Ademola Lookman – Nigeria / Atalanta

- William Troost-Ekong – Nigeria / Al Kholood

- Ronwen Williams – South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns

The award ceremony will be held in Marrakech, Morocco, promising another glittering and star-studded event.

Previous winner of the award

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen claimed the 2023 Men's Player of the Year award following his outstanding season with Napoli. The 25-year-old helped the Partenopei secure the league title while also winning the top scorer’s award.

Former Barcelona Femení forward Asisat Oshoala was honoured in the women’s category, further cementing her legacy.

As shared by CAF on its website, the awards recognise exceptional performances in both club and national competitions, culminating in the prestigious title of CAF African Player of the Year in both men's and women's categories.

Why Lookman deserves CAF award

Legit.ng in another report analysed three reasons Lookman deserves CAF Best ahead of the official announcement of the three-man shortlist in which he is expected to be named.

His hat trick in the UEFA Europa League final against Atalanta and his exploits for the Super Eagles at AFCON 2023 are high claims for him in the award.

Source: Legit.ng