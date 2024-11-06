Victor Boniface has faced backlash from fans for his poor performance in Bayer Leverkusen’s loss to Liverpool

A hat-trick from Luis Diaz and an additional tally from Cody Gakpo condemned Leverkusen to an embarrassing defeat

Boniface has managed just one goal in the Champions League for Bayer Leverkusen this season

Victor Boniface had a night to forget during Bayer Leverkusen’s loss to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday, November 5.

Football fans are trolling the 23-year-old forward following his underwhelming performance as the Bundesliga champions were beaten 4-0 by the Reds who remain undefeated in the competition.

Victor Boniface had a frustrating night in Bayer Leverkusen's 4:0 loss to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League. Photo by Richard Sellers

According to All Nigeria Soccer, Liverpool manager Arne Slot blamed Boniface’s ineffectiveness on Xabi Alonso’s tactics after playing the Nigerian forward on the wings.

"I have never seen Boniface playing from left so they played without a nine. And that's why they overloaded the midfield a lot, it was quite difficult to press them high, but the good thing is that we hardly conceded anything."

After four Champions League matches, Bayer Leverkusen is twelfth in the provisional standings with seven points, while Liverpool leads with maximum points.

Fans troll Boniface after poor display

Meanwhile, Boniface became the laughing stock on social media after Bayer Leverkusen’s embarrassing loss to Liverpool as fans took turns aiming a dig at the Nigerian forward.

@bros_aik tweeted:

“Victor Boniface thinks Anfield is Twitter where he throws banters unchallenged. Kpele sir, @boniface_jrn. Try use Aboniki balm”

@Dgreatayfocus also tweeted

“When he said "I can't play in Premier league" my guy know that he won't survive there.... Look at my country man Victor Boniface inside the gutter.”

@VicAsukwo also suggested Boniface can’t make it in the Premier League.

“I see why Victor Boniface doesn’t like the premier league. He knows he’ll be exposed against elite defenders.”

@devoyceoflagos also poked fun at Boniface.

“I heard VICTOR BONIFACE got lost at Anfield yesterday🤣Wetin happen?”

Boniface had no impact on the game and had to make way for Patrik Schick with nine minutes remaining on the clock.

Slot blames Alonso for Leverkusen’s defeat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arne Slot has heaped blame on his opponent Xabi Alonso for the self-inflicted damage due to changing his team's setup for the game.

After a goalless first half, the Premier League side sprung to life in the second half and crushed the German champions, thanks to Luis Diaz’s first hat trick for the club and Cody Gakpo’s goal.

