Liverpool crushed Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League group stage match

Colombian forward Luis Diaz heralded a devastating second-half performance with his first hat trick

Reds boss Arne Slot has explained how Xabi Alonso’s setup madeVictor Boniface passive in the defeat

Bayer Leverkusen suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League group stage match, and the guilty party was named.

After a goalless first half, the Premier League side sprung to life in the second half and crushed the German champions, thanks to Luis Diaz’s first hat trick for the club and Cody Gakpo’s goal.

Victor Boniface receives instructions from Xabi Alonso during a Bundesliga match. Photo by Stuart Franklin.

The Reds retained the top spot at the top of the 36-team table with maximum points, while Leverkusen plummeted further down into the playoff positions.

Slot blames Alonso for defeat

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has heaped blame on his opponent Xabi Alonso for the self-inflicted damage due to changing his team's setup for the game.

“Like many times now, managers change their game plan when they come to Anfield or when they play us,” he said at the post-match conference, as quoted by ANS. “That's also what we saw today. I and my staff see quite a lot if we go into a game like this. We've seen a lot of games from Leverkusen.

“I have never seen Boniface playing from the left, so they played without a nine. And that's why they overloaded the midfield a lot, it was quite difficult to press them high, but the good thing is that we hardly conceded anything.”

As noted by the Guardian, Alonso praised the Anfield hosts but warned it is too early to celebrate, even though they have a very balanced team, a key quality in the competition.

Leverkusen teammate blames Boniface

Legit.ng reported that Jeremie Frimpong blamed Boniface and others after the team’s damaging draw against VfB Stuttgart at the weekend, which cost them closing up on Bayern Munich.

The Dutch defender spared no one in the team, claiming they created enough chances to win the game, but they missed all and are all to blame for the result.

