The Libyan national team is currently embroiled in discussions regarding the unsavoury airport incident involving Nigeria's Super Eagles

Ahead of their next round of AFCON qualification fixtures, reports have surfaced that the Libyan federation is appealing their CAF sanction

A recent report indicates that the Libyan national team has decided to postpone its training camp amid ongoing appeal discussions

The Libyan national team is still haunted by the controversy surrounding their unsavoury treatment of Nigeria's Super Eagles during the recent Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

It should be recalled that members of the Nigerian team were stranded at Al Abraq Airport, forced to wait in the sparsely used lounge for nearly 20 hours.

This inhumane treatment drew widespread condemnation from football stakeholders, ultimately prompting the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to issue a sanction that included a $50,000 fine, a deduction of three points, and three goals against the Libyan national team.

Amid these penalties, reports have emerged that the Libyan Football Federation (LFF) is planning an appeal, seeking to overturn the sanctions imposed by CAF.

In light of this anticipated appeal, a recent report details that the LFF has opted to postpone the national team’s training camp ahead of their next AFCON qualifying fixtures.

Libya postpones national team camping

According to a report from the media outlet Libya Akhbar, the Libyan FA has chosen to postpone its training camp for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Rwanda and the Republic of Benin.

The report states that the technical staff, led by coach Nasser Al-Hadhiri, decided to delay the national team’s gathering, allowing players to remain with their clubs currently participating in the Omar Al-Mukhtar Preparatory Tournament for the Premier League.

This decision by the Libyan football hierarchy has raised eyebrows among onlookers who are closely following the aftermath of the sanctions imposed by CAF over the airport incident.

The Libyan FA has continued to express strong dissatisfaction with the CAF ruling and has even threatened legal action against the African football governing body.

While it remains uncertain how this unusual move by the Libyan FA will unfold, the country’s response to the airport incident remains a focal point, drawing attention from many in the footballing world.

Super Eagles to hold training camp abroad

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to hold their training camp for the upcoming AFCON qualifier abroad.

Members of the Nigerian team contingent are set to camp in Abidjan for the clash against Benin Republic before returning to Nigeria for the match against Rwanda.

