The Libyan Football Federation has continued to air its displeasure with the Confederation of African Football's ruling on the airport incident involving Nigeria

It should be recalled that in the aftermath of the unsavoury airport controversy involving Nigeria, CAF handed a sanction to the Libyan FA

A report detailing that the North African nation's football hierarchy has filed a fresh protest against CAF following its judgment has surfaced

The controversy surrounding the CAF ruling on the Super Eagles’ airport incident in Libya shows no signs of settling.

While some parties seem content with the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) decision, the Libyan Football Federation (LFF) and its leadership have been vocal in expressing their dissatisfaction, labelling the verdict as "manipulative."

The Libyan FA has made it clear they intend to appeal the decision and are prepared to pursue any necessary measures to secure a favorable outcome.

However, in a recent development, media outlet BSNNews reported that the federation has officially filed a protest against CAF’s ruling.

Libya files protest against CAF judgement

According to the report, the Libyan Federation, led by acting president, Nasser Al-Suwaie, has announced that Libya has submitted an official protest to CAF's Appeals Committee.

This protest challenges the Disciplinary Committee's decision regarding the second-leg fixture against the Super Eagles.

Al-Suwaie stated that the LFF backed its protest with documents and evidence indicating that the Libyan Federation did not commit any infractions warranting penalties.

The report also notes that if the protest is denied, the LFF will escalate the case to the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

So far, neither CAF nor its disciplinary committee has responded to this latest protest, remaining silent on the matter.

As the upcoming AFCON qualification fixtures approach, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold. However, it’s clear that the discussions surrounding the airport incident are far from over.

Libya delays team camp

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Libya has delayed its national team camp for the upcoming AFCON qualification fixtures.

The decision to postpone the team’s camp comes amid its protest of the verdict issued regarding the airport incident involving the Nigerian team.

The Libyan team is scheduled to face both Rwanda and the Republic of Benin in the upcoming AFCON qualification fixtures.

