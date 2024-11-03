Libyan Officials Begin Mass Arrest of Nigerian Citizens After CAF Verdict

Libyan authorities have begun a clampdown on Nigerians following CAF's verdict over the botch AFCON qualifier

CAF awarded the Super Eagles three points and three goals and also ordered the LFF to pay a fine of $50,000 within 60 days

The Libyan Football Federation has rejected the decision and has officially launched an appeal to the continental football body

Following the decision by the Confederation of African Football to award Nigeria three points and three goals over the botched AFCON qualifier, Nigerian citizens in Libya are facing mass arrests.

The Super Eagles were left unattended at the Al-Abraq Airport for over 16 hours upon their arrival before the team decided to return home.

Nigeria defeated Libya 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on October 11, and both teams were billed for a reverse fixture on October 15.

Libyan officials have begun a clampdown on Nigerians following CAF's verdict. Photo: MAHMUD TURKIA.

Source: Getty Images

A flight carrying the Nigerian team was less than an hour before landing in Benghazi when Libyan authorities ordered the pilot to divert the plane to Al-Abraq, which is about 150 miles away.

The development sparked anger worldwide, as pictures of Nigerian players and officials flooded the internet as they slept on the bench at the airport.

CAF ruled in favour of Nigeria as the disciplinary board stated that the Libyan Football Federation breached Article 31 of the Africa Cup of Nations Regulations and Articles 82 and 151 of the CAF Disciplinary Code.

The match was awarded the Super Eagles and the panel also ordered the LFF to pay a fine of $50,000 within 60 days.

Nigerians face mass arrest in Libya

Libyan outlet Libya News Today 1 shared a clip on its Facebook Page with the caption:

"All Libyan TV channels are urging the government to arrest the Nigerian workers who are working here in Libya without legal papers. They have to pay $500 plus taxes."

In a chat with Punch, a Nigerian citizen, Adenaike Emmanuel, disclosed that a major clampdown on Nigerians is underway in Libya.

Emmanuel, who resides in the country, said:

“They have already started. The news came out on Saturday, and they were saying they can’t accept it and that they are not the ones who will pay the money.

Libyan players to reconverge

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Libyan national team will begin early preparations for the final two games of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Libya will face Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on matchday five before hosting Benin Republic at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi in the final match.

The Mediterranean Knights are bottom of Group D with one point from four games and have a very slim chance of qualifying despite CAF's sanctions favouring Nigeria.

