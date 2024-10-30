Nigerian Fans’ Hilarious Theory Why Lookman’s Mum Missed Ballon d’Or Red Carpet
- Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman finishes 14th in the final rankings of the 2024 Ballon d'Or award
- Lookman turned up at the gala in Paris with his entourage, including his father and Atalanta coach
- Nigerian football fans have come up with a theory as to why Lookman's mum was not on the red carpet
Nigerian football fans have developed a theory after Ademola Lookman’s mother was not spotted as part of his entourage at the Ballon d'Or Award ceremony.
Lookman was nominated in the 30-man shortlist for the prestigious award, the only African on the men's list and eventually finished 14th on the final rankings.
The recognition comes from an impressive year for Atalanta and the Super Eagles, leading both teams to a final each and winning the Europa League for his club.
Reason Lookman's mum missed red carpet
The former England youth international attended the event with his entourage, including his father, Mr Ademola, Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini and others.
His mother was conspicuously absent when Atalanta shared a “family first” photo on social media, and this sparked hilarious reactions from Nigerians on why she was missing.
@Mo_Sznn wrote:
“Him mama no dey the pictures because she dey oversee the jollof rice outside😭”
@blqck_snow77 replied:
“No single woman dey the picture. You just know say the party dey set for outside.”
@phychem11 replied:
“There will be a reception area outside with lots of food and drinks. It’s the Naija way.”
@energievibes replied:
“I’m sure say them call her make she come take picture but rice >>>> pictures 😂😂”
The 27-year-old attacker constantly praises his mum's influence on his career, raising questions about why she wasn't there, as she was present when he scored a hat trick in the Europa League final.
Lookman reacts to Ballon d'Or finish
Legit.ng reported that Lookman reacted to his Ballon d'Or finish during his red carpet appearance after he was announced to have ranked 14th in the final standings.
Lookman turned up stylishly adorned in a black suit and expressed happiness at being nominated, as it is a big achievement for his club, Atalanta and his country, Nigeria.
