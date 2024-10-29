Nigerian forward, Ademola Lookman finished in 14th place in the final ranking of the 2024 Ballon d'Or award

The Super Eagles and Atalanta star was the only African nominated for the prestigious France Football prize

Captain of the Nigerian team, William Troost-Ekong, has reacted following Lookman’s final Ballon d'Or position

The Atalanta forward, who featured at the lavish Paris showpiece as the only player from the African continent, finished an impressive 14th in the final standings.

Ademola Lookman at the 68th Ballon d'Or Photocall at the Theatre Du Chatelet on October 28, 2024, in Paris. Image: Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

The 26-year-old finished higher than a flurry of highly rated players, including Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard—an impressive feat that has stirred a wave of encomiums and plaudits from several corners of the global footballing community.

The Al Kholood defender was eager to celebrate his teammate’s achievement and took to social media to express his admiration for the Atalanta star.

Sharing the final rankings posted by the official Ballon d'Or account on X, the 31-year-old wrote: “Proud”.

Troost-Ekong’s heartfelt post has since garnered numerous reactions on social media, with many applauding his gesture towards his fellow national teammate.

Lookman leads Atalanta to title glory

Lookman, who has dazzled both Atalanta and the Super Eagles, has seen his stock rise dramatically. The forward took his performance to new heights with his exceptional displays for the Bergamo club last season.

Lookman played a pivotal role in leading Atalanta to their first title victory in over 60 years, contributing 26 goals in 45 appearances for the club, according to data courtesy of FotMob.

The former Everton forward also recorded an impressive hat trick in the UEFA Europa League final against a then-unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen side.

The marquee forward’s outstanding performances earned him a nomination for the 2024 African Player of the Year award.

Troost-Ekong reacts to CAF punishment

In another report by Legit.ng, Troost-Ekong reacted to the punishment CAF imposed on Libya.

The 31-year-old defender, who was a prominent voice during the team’s unsavoury ordeal, expressed his satisfaction with the verdict on social media.

Troost-Ekong shared his thoughts on X, calling the decision a welcome form of "justice."

Source: Legit.ng