Ademola Lookman Talks Up Important Role of His Mother As He Celebrates Birthday

Ademola Lookman has narrated how his mother shaped his life as he narrated how he grew up with her

The Super Eagles forward is a leading contender for the prestigious 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award

He branded his mom as 'Superwoman' saying she played different roles in his life, crediting her for what he is today

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman has applauded his mother, narrating how she shaped his life with her affection.

The Atalanta of Italy turned 27 on Sunday, October 20, and has showered his beloved mom with compliments for watching him grow, Soccernet reports.

Lookman, born in Wandsworth, UK, disclosed that he lived with his mother and sister while the dad was in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ademola Lookman is thankful to his mother as he clocks 27. Photo: Harry Murphy.

According to him, it would be complicated for a child to live without the parents.

He particularly thanked his mom, saying she played different roles in his life as he brands her "Superwoman".

Lookman told L'Equipe:

"I lived with my mom and my sister. Growing up with them allowed me to understand women. My dad and my other sister were in Nigeria, in Lagos.

"My mother did everything to not let it affect me. I was the only boy, my family showed me a lot of love, always supported and protected.

He emphasised that his mother created the environment for him to thrive.

"As a child, if you don't have a father around or a mother, it's complicated. My mother created the best possible environment for my sister and me.

"Then my sister went to university. Mom was great. She played a lot of different roles. I always called her Superwoman because she is an incredible woman.

"I will always be indebted to her."

Nigerian journalist Joan Iwuchukwu believes the Atalanta forward will win the 2024 CAF Player Award as she congratulates the birthday boy. She told Legit.ng:

"A fantastic player who will likely win the CAF Player of the Year Award. I wish him all the best as he celebrates another birthday today. Lookman embodies humility and I congratulate him."

Gasperini backs Lookman for Ballon d'Or

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has backed Ademola Lookman to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or, explaining why he will cast his vote for the Nigerian forward.

Lookman had a great year with the Super Eagles and Atalanta, helping the national team reach the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final in Ivory Coast.

Atalanta boss Gasperini rates Lookman highly and has pledged to give him his vote for the Ballon d'Or, justifying his decision by explaining why he deserves it.

