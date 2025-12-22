AFCON 2025: Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman Ranked Among 20 Most Valuable Players
- Achraf Hakimi has been ranked the most valuable player at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco
- The Paris Saint-Germain star, who is the reigning CAF Player of the Year, edges several other players, including Bryan Mbeumo and Victor Osimhen
- Impressive Liverpool star Mohamed Salah also made the list, following his current value of around €30million
The reigning CAF Player of the Year, Achraf Hakimi, leads the pack as the most valuable players at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations are ranked.
The 35th edition of the continental showpiece kicked off in Morocco on Sunday, December 21, with the hosts defeating hard-fighting Comoros 2-0 in the opening fixture.
AFCON 2025 will bring together some of the biggest stars in world football, with some having huge value in the transfer market.
Nigerian internationals Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are also named in the top 20 most valuable players at AFCON 2025, following their exploits for club and country in recent years.
Manchester United striker Bryan Mbeumo, who will spearhead the attack for the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, is said to be second on the list, valued at around €75million, per Foot Africa.
Despite his age of 33, Egyptian international and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah also makes the list following his current value of around €30million.
Here are the top 20 most valuable players at AFCON 2025
- Achraf Hakimi – Morocco – Paris Saint-Germain – €80M
- Bryan Mbeumo – Cameroon – Manchester United – €75M
- Victor Osimhen – Nigeria – Galatasaray – €75M
- Omar Marmoush – Egypt – Manchester City – €65M
- Carlos Baleba – Cameroon – Brighton – €60M
- Nicolas Jackson – Senegal – Bayern Munich – €50M
- Amad Diallo – Ivory Coast – Manchester United – €50M
- Iliman Ndiaye – Senegal – Everton – €45M
- Ousmane Diomandé – Ivory Coast – Sporting CP – €45M
- Ademola Lookman – Nigeria – Atalanta – €40M
- Rayan Aït-Nouri – Algeria – Manchester City – €40M
- Brahim Diaz – Morocco – Real Madrid – €40M
- Ismaïla Sarr – Senegal – Crystal Palace – €35M
- Pape Matar Sarr – Senegal – Tottenham – €35M
- Dango Ouattara – Burkina Faso – Brentford – €35M
- Edmond Tapsoba – Burkina Faso – Bayer Leverkusen – €35M
- Mohamed Amoura – Algeria – Wolfsburg – €32M
- Ismaël Saibari – Morocco – PSV Eindhoven – €32M
- Lamine Camara – Senegal – AS Monaco – €30M
- Mohamed Salah – Egypt – Liverpool – €30M
Petit tips Morocco for AFCON glory
Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has named the two countries he sees as favourites to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations 17 days ahead of the tournament.
Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit has named the two countries he thinks are the favourites to win AFCON as the tournament draws closer.
He named Morocco as the outright favourite because of the quality of their squad, which includes the reigning African Footballer of the Year, Achraf Hakimi. Petit told Snabbare, as quoted by IOL:
“Who are my favourites to win the Africa Cup of Nations? I would have to say Morocco because of the players they have, and they are playing at home."
Troussier backs Nigeria to win AFCON
Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles manager Philippe Troussier has mentioned Nigeria as one of the favourites to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
The 70-year-old explained that Nigeria's missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup might be a motivating factor to lift their fourth title.
Source: Legit.ng
Babajide Orevba (Sports Editor) Babajide Orevba is a FIFA and CAF-accredited Nigerian journalist, digital publishing expert, researcher, writer and TV analyst. He has covered several major football tournaments, including FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, AFCON, CAF Competitions, as well as grassroots competitions in Africa. Email: babajide.orevba@corp.legit.ng