Achraf Hakimi has been ranked the most valuable player at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The Paris Saint-Germain star, who is the reigning CAF Player of the Year, edges several other players, including Bryan Mbeumo and Victor Osimhen

Impressive Liverpool star Mohamed Salah also made the list, following his current value of around €30million

The reigning CAF Player of the Year, Achraf Hakimi, leads the pack as the most valuable players at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations are ranked.

The 35th edition of the continental showpiece kicked off in Morocco on Sunday, December 21, with the hosts defeating hard-fighting Comoros 2-0 in the opening fixture.

AFCON 2025 will bring together some of the biggest stars in world football, with some having huge value in the transfer market.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are among the most valuable players at AFCON 2025. Photo: FRANCK FIFE.

Nigerian internationals Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are also named in the top 20 most valuable players at AFCON 2025, following their exploits for club and country in recent years.

Manchester United striker Bryan Mbeumo, who will spearhead the attack for the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, is said to be second on the list, valued at around €75million, per Foot Africa.

Despite his age of 33, Egyptian international and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah also makes the list following his current value of around €30million.

Here are the top 20 most valuable players at AFCON 2025

Achraf Hakimi – Morocco – Paris Saint-Germain – €80M Bryan Mbeumo – Cameroon – Manchester United – €75M Victor Osimhen – Nigeria – Galatasaray – €75M Omar Marmoush – Egypt – Manchester City – €65M Carlos Baleba – Cameroon – Brighton – €60M Nicolas Jackson – Senegal – Bayern Munich – €50M Amad Diallo – Ivory Coast – Manchester United – €50M Iliman Ndiaye – Senegal – Everton – €45M Ousmane Diomandé – Ivory Coast – Sporting CP – €45M Ademola Lookman – Nigeria – Atalanta – €40M Rayan Aït-Nouri – Algeria – Manchester City – €40M Brahim Diaz – Morocco – Real Madrid – €40M Ismaïla Sarr – Senegal – Crystal Palace – €35M Pape Matar Sarr – Senegal – Tottenham – €35M Dango Ouattara – Burkina Faso – Brentford – €35M Edmond Tapsoba – Burkina Faso – Bayer Leverkusen – €35M Mohamed Amoura – Algeria – Wolfsburg – €32M Ismaël Saibari – Morocco – PSV Eindhoven – €32M Lamine Camara – Senegal – AS Monaco – €30M Mohamed Salah – Egypt – Liverpool – €30M

Petit tips Morocco for AFCON glory

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has named the two countries he sees as favourites to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations 17 days ahead of the tournament.

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit has named the two countries he thinks are the favourites to win AFCON as the tournament draws closer.

He named Morocco as the outright favourite because of the quality of their squad, which includes the reigning African Footballer of the Year, Achraf Hakimi. Petit told Snabbare, as quoted by IOL:

“Who are my favourites to win the Africa Cup of Nations? I would have to say Morocco because of the players they have, and they are playing at home."

Some of the most valuable players in world football will grace the 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco. Photo: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT.

Troussier backs Nigeria to win AFCON

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles manager Philippe Troussier has mentioned Nigeria as one of the favourites to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The 70-year-old explained that Nigeria's missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup might be a motivating factor to lift their fourth title.

