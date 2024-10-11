Libya head coach Nasser Al-Hadiri has questioned whether Victor Osimhen is a difference maker

Al-Hadiri name-checked the team’s best player and ignored the reigning African Footballer of the Year

Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface is expected to start in the absence of the injured Galatasaray striker

Victor Osimhen will miss the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier doubleheader against Libya, but the head coach claims it doesn't matter even if he plays.

Osimhen is one of the best footballers in Africa at the moment, which is backed by the fact that he is the current CAF Best Player, having won the award last year.

Victor Osimhen playing for the Super Eagles in the AFCON 2023 final. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

He has been on and off around the national team since the end of AFCON 2023 due to injury and will miss the October international games against the Mediterranean Knights.

Libya coach downplays Osimhen

Libya head coach Nasser Al-Hadiri has dismissed claims that Galatasaray loan striker Victor Osimhen's absence due to injury will affect the Super Eagles.

Al-Hadiri made a bold claim that the Napoli loanee is not the difference maker in the team and picked Ballon d'Or nominee Ademola Lookman as the better player.

“The Nigerian national team is not depending on one player; the whole team of Nigeria is strong, not just an individual, it's the best team in Africa,” he said, as quoted by ANS.

“They have a lot of players like Atalanta's Lookman and others. The whole players are world-class so the absence of Victor Osimhen alone does not make any difference.”

“I know that Victor Osimhen is the best player in Africa, but he does not make any difference for them,” he added.

Hadiri’s statement may be wide off the mark as Osimhen has the most goals of any active Super Eagles star with 22, as noted by Transfermarkt and the fourth-highest all-time.

Eguavoen defends Iheanacho's call-up

Legit.ng reported that Augustine Eguavoen defended his decision to invite Kelechi Iheanacho for the October international break despite his poor form at Sevilla.

Victor Boniface is expected to lead the line in Osimhen's absence despite Iheanacho's invitation, and the Bayer Leverkusen star claims he feels no pressure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng