A Super Eagles forward has received a historic nomination after FIFA announced the nominees for the yearly The Best Award, 2024 edition, in the early hours of today.

World football governing body FIFA have been running the award independently since it seceded from the Ballon d'Or in 2016 after a five-year partnership.

Paul Onuachu celebrating with his teammate after scoring a scorpion kick for Trabzonspor against Konyaspor. Photo by Hakan Burak Altunoz.

The award ceremony is held in different locations worldwide, with the 2023 edition held in London, United Kingdom, with Lionel Messi in absentia the biggest winner of the night.

Onuachu nominated for Puskas award

FIFA published the list of nominees on its social media pages and Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu was nominated for the Puskas Award, celebrating the best goal in the year.

Onuachu scored a late winner for Trabzonspor in their 2-1 win over Konyaspor on November 10, 2023. He expertly beat the offside trap and diverted the ball home with his heel.

He is in contention against Alejandro Garnacho’s overhead kick fit Manchester United against Everton and Mohammed Kudus’ solo run for West Ham against Freiburg and other fantastic goals.

The 6 foot 7 inches tall striker enjoyed a brilliant spell at Belgian club Genk before moving to Southampton in 2023, but his career has stalled since, and he scored his Puskas goal during his loan to Turkish club Trabzonspor.

The Owerri-born star has struggled in the national team. He has 24 caps since making his debut in 2019, most of which have been substitute roles. He has three goals and featured at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Lookman, Ekong receive FIFA nominations

Legit.ng reported that Ademola Lookman and William Troost-Ekong were nominated for FIFA The Best Award, topping up their previous nominations for the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year Awards.

Both players missed out on the best player’s category but are in contention to make the XI, a category FIFA opened to fans voting for the first time this year.

