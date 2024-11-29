Ademola Lookman and William Troost-Ekong are in contention for FIFA The Best Award Men's 11

The duo received nominations alongside Asisat Oshoala and Paul Onuachu in the Best Goals category

The quartet joined an exclusive list of Nigerian footballers to be nominated for the prestigious award

The Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) released the 2024 The Best Award nominees list, with the ceremony scheduled for sometime next year.

Four Nigerian footballers, both male and female, received nominations in different categories, including the Men's 11 and Best Men and Women's Goal awards.

Asisat Oshoala celebrates her goal for Barcelona against Benfica in the UWCL. Photo by David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng highlights the five Nigerians who have had the honour of receiving a nomination.

Nigerians nominated for FIFA The Best

1. Victor Osimhen

As noted by Sports Brief, Osimhen was the first Nigerian nominated for the award and the first to receive both Ballon d'Or and FIFA The Best nominations in the same year in 2023. He capped it all with the CAF Men's Player of the Year.

2. Ademola Lookman

Lookman is arguably the best African footballer at the moment and has received multiple recognitions. The forward is in contention to be named as one of the attackers in the FIFA Men's 11 after his season with Atalanta and Nigeria. He is the favourite for the CAF Award.

3. William Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles captain Ekong was also nominated among the defenders to be named in the Men's 11. Even though injury plagued his season at Greek side PAOK Thessaloniki, he starred at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and was named the tournament’s best player.

4. Paul Onuachu

The giant striker received a surprising nomination for the Puskas Award with his winning goal for Trabzonspor in the 2-1 win over Konyaspor on November 10, 2023. He scored the goal during his time on loan in Turkey from Southampton.

5. Asisat Oshoala

As noted by fifa.com, a goal category for women only was created in January and was named after Brazilian legend Marta. Asisat Oshoala was nominated for her overhead kick goal for Barcelona against Benfica in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Lookman nominated for Serie A award

Legit.ng reported that Lookman was nominated for Serie A award, the final one before the CAF Men's Player of the Year Award ceremony in Morocco next month.

The rave of the moment was recognised in the nominee's list for the Italian leagues player of the month for November after scoring three goals in three games for Atalanta.

