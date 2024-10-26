The Confederation of African Football has announced its verdict on the unpleasant airport ordeal involving the Nigerian team in Libya

It should be recalled that members of the Nigerian team contingent were held hostage upon their arrival at Al Abraq Airport

Captain of the Nigerian team, William Troost-Ekong, has reacted to the judgment meted out by the continent’s football governing body

Captain of the Super Eagles, William Troost-Ekong, has reacted to the judgment handed down by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) regarding the Libyan national team.

It is important to recall that members of the Nigerian contingent were left stranded for approximately 20 hours upon their arrival at Al Abraq Airport for what was scheduled to be the reverse fixture of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification clash.

William Troost-Ekong during the Africa Cup of Nations final match between Nigeria and Ivory Coast at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara on February 11, 2024. Image: Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

In detailing its judgment on the incident, CAF awarded three points and three goals to the Nigerian team and fined Libya $50,000, while also stating that there would be no room for appeal regarding the incident.

Following CAF's announcement of the verdict, Troost-Ekong took to social media to share his thoughts on the decision.

On his X handle, he wrote:

“JUSTICE: CAF awards three points and three goals to Nigeria. Libya fined $50,000.

Plane was diverted 300 km from the scheduled airport, even when the pilot informed them he was low on fuel.

One step closer to our target, AFCON 2025 🇳🇬”

The defender's remarks have since sparked a wave of reactions among fans.

Fans’ reaction to Troost-Ekong’s post

@ayo30bg reacted to the post with enthusiasm, commenting:

“I love this! I pledge! I plaster!”

@Dressme32, also pleased with the verdict, shared:

“This is great! Now they will know never to try that again.”

@UgoOsinobi saluted CAF, saying:

“Massive one from CAF! We move! 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬”

@Xtremelife chimed in:

“Congratulations! Well deserved. Justice is served.”

@Nairaexchanger, visibly excited, added:

“Best news I have heard today! 👏👏👏”

The Super Eagles will now continue their AFCON qualification series with an away fixture against the Republic of Benin.

Super Eagles players want one sanction for Libya

Legit.ng in another report detailed that players of the Super Eagles are calling for a specific punishment to be imposed by CAF on Libya.

The African football governing body has however announced its verdict on the airport incident and there will be no replay of the initially forfeited

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng