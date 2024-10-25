Nigerian professional footballer Asisat Lamina Oshoala, popularly known as Agba Baller, was recently spotted on a street in Lagos

A young Nigerian man who saw the 30-year-old was starstruck and made a video of her visit to the area

The clip of Oshoala on the street has gone viral on TikTok, amassing over 471k views at the time of this report

A starstruck Lagos resident, @damiflexo6, has released a rare video of Bay FC forward Asisat Oshoala in his area.

Oshoala visited the Ebute Metta area of Lagos and was warmly received by folks who recognised her.

Football star Asisat Oshoala was spotted in Ebute Metta, Lagos. Photo Credit: @damiflexo6, Instagram/@asisat.oshoala

@damiflexo6 bragged about making the video of Oshoala himself.

"Na me video am na I saw in my street," he wrote on TikTok while replying a comment.

Why Oshoala was in Ebute Metta

In the clip, Oshoala, rocking her signature pink haircut, was driven to the area in a white Lexus car and hugged a young lady as she stepped out of the whip.

Oshoala then followed the lady into a building. According to @damiflexo6, Oshoala was in the area for her sibling's graduation ceremony.

"That’s her younger sister (the lady Oshoala hugged) she came for her graduation," he revealed.

Watch his video below:

Reactions trail video of Asisat Oshoala

Dee Cee ❤️❤️ said:

"No be Park road be this for Apapa road Ebute metta Lagos ?"

kawtharhamzatolay said:

"Yaa Allah let my own Azeezat succeed in life and her brother too let my children prosper bijahi rosululahi."

darixco said:

"I guess the lady that hugged her is her sister. They resemble each other."

tanimowosaheed said:

"I will make mama proud in a good way aameen 🙏 and childrens will be great."

Osi-efa Adedoyin said:

"So simple and friendly."

motherruth Amojokreal said:

"Just like the girl that why i was following her....i pray my children too will be came successful in life .. Amen."

🥰Holuwatomisin💯🥰 Bosslady said:

"One day, my parent will be super proud of me."

Asisat Oshoala missing from Women's Ballon d'Or list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that footballer Asisat Oshoala was missing from the nominee list for the 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or.

Oshoala is the reigning African Women's Footballer of the Year for a record sixth time after winning the award alongside compatriot Victor Osimhen, who won the men's award. She was part of the Barcelona Feminino squad that won the treble in the 2023/24 season—La Liga Feminino, UEFA Women's Champions League and Female Super Cup.

The 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or shortlist featured 30 footballers, as seen in a post shared on social media by the official account, and the reigning African Women's Footballer of the Year was missing.

Source: Legit.ng