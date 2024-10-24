The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the official date for this year's award event

The ceremony will be held in Marrakesh, Morocco, for the third successive year on December 16, 2024

Nigerian football fans have flooded the comments section projecting Ademola Lookman’s win

Nigerians have flooded CAF’s comment section projecting a victory for starman Ademola Lookman after the body announced official details for the 2024 awards ceremony.

Lookman is a leading contender to scoop the African Footballer of the Year award and is expected to beat compatriot Victor Boniface and other rumoured nominees.

Ademola Lookman playing for Nigeria at AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast. Photo by Visionhaus.

Nigerians react to CAF’s announcement

Nigerians quickly dominated the comments section, voicing their support and projecting a win for Atalanta and Super Eagles attacker Ademola Lookman.

@OfficialJoe4 replied:

“Lookman, or we cancel CAF officially.”

@khalif_010 replied:

“Just hand that over to Ademola Lookman already.”

@IbraheemRufa4 wrote:

“@Alookman_ is your turn now. Congratulations 🎊”

Lookman was impressive for both Atalanta and Nigeria. He scored a hat-trick in the UEFA Europa League final and helped Nigeria reach the AFCON 2023 final.

Nigerians have CAF under the microscope ahead of the body's verdict on the Libya vs Nigeria airport hostage saga, which is expected in the coming days. They could further drag the body if Moroccan Brahim Diaz wins the award.

