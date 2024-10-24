“Lookman’s Time”: Nigerians React As CAF Unveils Date for African Best Award Ceremony
- The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the official date for this year's award event
- The ceremony will be held in Marrakesh, Morocco, for the third successive year on December 16, 2024
- Nigerian football fans have flooded the comments section projecting Ademola Lookman’s win
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Nigerians have flooded CAF’s comment section projecting a victory for starman Ademola Lookman after the body announced official details for the 2024 awards ceremony.
Lookman is a leading contender to scoop the African Footballer of the Year award and is expected to beat compatriot Victor Boniface and other rumoured nominees.
CAF announced in its official X account that the ceremony will again be held in Marrakech, Morocco, for the third successive year on December 16, 2024.
Nigerians react to CAF’s announcement
Nigerians quickly dominated the comments section, voicing their support and projecting a win for Atalanta and Super Eagles attacker Ademola Lookman.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
@OfficialJoe4 replied:
“Lookman, or we cancel CAF officially.”
@khalif_010 replied:
“Just hand that over to Ademola Lookman already.”
@IbraheemRufa4 wrote:
“@Alookman_ is your turn now. Congratulations 🎊”
Lookman was impressive for both Atalanta and Nigeria. He scored a hat-trick in the UEFA Europa League final and helped Nigeria reach the AFCON 2023 final.
Nigerians have CAF under the microscope ahead of the body's verdict on the Libya vs Nigeria airport hostage saga, which is expected in the coming days. They could further drag the body if Moroccan Brahim Diaz wins the award.
Why Lookman deserves CAF Best
Legit.ng analysed three reasons Lookman deserves CAF Best ahead of the official announcement of the three-man shortlist in which he is expected to be named.
His hat trick in the UEFA Europa League final against Atalanta and his exploits for the Super Eagles at AFCON 2023 are high claims for him in the award.
Boniface picks his African Best
Legit.ng reported that Victor Boniface snubbed Lookman as the next African Footballer of the Year, admitting he also deserves the award after his season at Leverkusen.
His Super Eagles teammate is the favourite and holds the advantage over Boniface with his performance at AFCON 2023, which the German-based forward missed due to injury.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com