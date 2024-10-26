CAF has delivered its verdict over the botched 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Libya and Nigeria

The continental football governing body fined Libya and awarded three points and three goals to the Super Eagles

Some Ghanian football fans are unimpressed over the decision as they described the verdict as an 'injustice'

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has imposed sanctions against Libya over the botched 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

In a statement, CAF found that Libya had breached Article 31 of the African Cup of Nations Regulations and Articles 82 and 151 of the Disciplinary Code.

The continental football body declared that the Mediterranean Knights forfeited the match, losing it by 3-0.

Ghanaian fans are reacting to CAF's verdict on the Libya vs Nigeria saga. Photo: ROMAIN PERROCHEAU.

The Libya Football Federation was also ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, as Nigeria edge closer to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Ghanaians have continued to react to CAF's decision, with many branding the verdict as 'injustice'.

Sammy Kwaku replied to a post on Facebook:

"This is justice for Nigeria. Africa football must wake up from these tricks and gimmicks employed by some countries to frustrate other."

Uchi Aor added:

"Nigeria is bigger than just giving them 3-points, CAF should have rescheduled the match on neutral ground..... for the Super Eagles to use goals on the field of play to revenge and teach Libya a lesson."

Onyameba Ezekiel posited:

"What do you expect ,definitely CAF will rule in favor of Nigeria. The story would be different if Nigeria were in the position of Libya."

Siaf Ali Ali

"You lose a football match, but you do not lose your honor in life.

"Redress the injustice and treat in kind any being who dares to belittle the country that was and still is feeding all of Africa. Libya is above all."

William Troost-Ekong reacts

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong, reacted to the judgment handed down by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) regarding the Libyan national team.

It is important to recall that members of the Nigerian contingent were left stranded for approximately 20 hours upon their arrival at Al Abraq Airport for what was scheduled to be the reverse fixture of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification clash.

