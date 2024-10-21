Atalanta continued their impressive run of form in the Italian Serie A with a victory over the struggling side, Venezia

Ademola Lookman largely struggled in the encounter and had to be substituted in the away fixture at half-time

Atalanta coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, has explained the reason why the Nigerian attacker struggled in the clash against Venezia

Ademola Lookman’s return to club football with Atalanta didn’t go as expected, as the Nigerian forward delivered a subdued performance in their Serie A victory.

The 27-year-old, who had quickly established himself as a key player for the Bergamo-based club, struggled to make an impact in what was an uncharacteristically poor showing.

Substituted at half-time, Lookman’s disappointing display fueled speculation that it might have been linked to the recent travel ordeal involving the Nigerian national team in Libya.

It’s worth recalling that Lookman and his Super Eagles teammates were stranded at Al Abraq Airport for nearly 20 hours ahead of their scheduled 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Despite the growing talk surrounding the situation, Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has provided his own explanation for the forward's underperformance.

Atalanta coach speaks on Lookman

In quotes relayed by Calcio Napoli 1926, the 66-year-old, reflecting on the aftermath of the fixture, and Lookman’s underwhelming display stated:

"Even though he is our most dangerous player, he struggled a lot to come back. He wasn't able to play for the team, but for the ideas, which are important. However, at that moment, Venezia had gained momentum.

"There was a risk of playing a match like the one against Como. I needed to bring the team together more."

Despite Lookman’s underwhelming performance, Atalanta still managed to secure all three points, with Mario Pasalic and striker, Mateo Retegui, finding the back of the net.

According to data from Fotmob, this victory over Venezia moves Atalanta into the European competition qualification spots.

Lookman reacts to Ballon d'Or nomination

Legit.ng reported Lookman's reaction to his Ballon d'Or nomination after he was named in the 30-man shortlist for football’s most coveted individual award last month.

The Atalanta forward became the eighth Nigerian footballer to feature on the list, the only African male footballer to make this year's shortlist after an impressive season in Bergamo.

