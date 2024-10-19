Kenyan Footballer Blames Nigeria for Super Eagles’ Hostage Ordeal in Libya
- A Kenyan footballer has blamed Nigeria for the Super Eagles' experience and reaction to hostage in Libya
- The AFCON 2025 second leg tie between Libya and Nigeria was postponed due to the airport hostage
- Governing body CAF has launched an investigation into the incident, with a verdict expected next week
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
A Kenyan footballer has blamed Nigeria for the airport hostage the Super Eagles experienced in Libya and how the players and fans are reacting to the incident.
Libyan authorities left the Super Eagles' staff and players stranded for about 16 hours at Al Abraq International Airport, forcing them to walk away from the match.
African football governing body, CAF, confirmed in an official statement that it had referred the matter to its ethics and disciplinary board for investigation and sanction.
Kenyan blames Nigeria for hostage ordeal
Kenyan footballer David Ochieng has hit out at Nigeria for being the architect of their misfortune in Libya, claiming they are not good hosts.
“I sympathise with what Nigerian players underwent in Libya. Such shameful events should not be happening in this day and age,” he told Mozzart Sport.
“It is, however, important for Nigeria to have an honest conversation with themselves on how they treat visiting teams. They have a history of doing it and should change.
“The Nigerian team has the quality to win matches. I fail to understand why they should be embracing some tactics which have been overtaken by time. Football is about friendship and it is time African teams that engage in such, styled up.”
Ochieng was part of the Harambee Stars squad that faced mistreatment in Calabar, Nigeria, in 2013 ahead of their 2014 FIFA World Cup African edition qualifier, a match which ended in a 1-1 draw.
CAF sets ultimatum for Libya and Nigeria
Legit.ng reported that CAF had issued an ultimatum to Nigeria and Libya to submit official documents to defend their case in the ongoing airport hostage saga.
The verdict is expected to be passed on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, when CAF's governing council meets in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, when both countries will learn their fate.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com