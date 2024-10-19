A Kenyan footballer has blamed Nigeria for the Super Eagles' experience and reaction to hostage in Libya

The AFCON 2025 second leg tie between Libya and Nigeria was postponed due to the airport hostage

Governing body CAF has launched an investigation into the incident, with a verdict expected next week

A Kenyan footballer has blamed Nigeria for the airport hostage the Super Eagles experienced in Libya and how the players and fans are reacting to the incident.

Libyan authorities left the Super Eagles' staff and players stranded for about 16 hours at Al Abraq International Airport, forcing them to walk away from the match.

African football governing body, CAF, confirmed in an official statement that it had referred the matter to its ethics and disciplinary board for investigation and sanction.

Kenyan blames Nigeria for hostage ordeal

Kenyan footballer David Ochieng has hit out at Nigeria for being the architect of their misfortune in Libya, claiming they are not good hosts.

“I sympathise with what Nigerian players underwent in Libya. Such shameful events should not be happening in this day and age,” he told Mozzart Sport.

“It is, however, important for Nigeria to have an honest conversation with themselves on how they treat visiting teams. They have a history of doing it and should change.

“The Nigerian team has the quality to win matches. I fail to understand why they should be embracing some tactics which have been overtaken by time. Football is about friendship and it is time African teams that engage in such, styled up.”

Ochieng was part of the Harambee Stars squad that faced mistreatment in Calabar, Nigeria, in 2013 ahead of their 2014 FIFA World Cup African edition qualifier, a match which ended in a 1-1 draw.

CAF sets ultimatum for Libya and Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that CAF had issued an ultimatum to Nigeria and Libya to submit official documents to defend their case in the ongoing airport hostage saga.

The verdict is expected to be passed on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, when CAF's governing council meets in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, when both countries will learn their fate.

