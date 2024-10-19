The Super Eagles of Nigeria were met with an unsavoury and unexpected welcome upon their arrival at Al Abraq Airport in Libya

Members of the Nigerian team contingent were left stranded and unattended for a period spanning 20 hours

A Premier League manager has criticised the Libyan Football Federation for their treatment of the Nigerian team

The seemingly unpleasant act that the Libyan Football Federation (LFF) carried out against the Super Eagles of Nigeria continues to attract widespread criticism from various footballing stakeholders.

Upon their arrival at Al Abraq Airport for what was supposed to be the reverse fixture of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification match, members of the Nigerian team contingent were left stranded without food and necessary resources, largely unattended to by the LFF.

Players of the Super Eagles of Nigeria were left stranded at the Al Abraq airport in Libya. Image: @nff.

Source: Twitter

The Super Eagles eventually opted to forfeit their qualification clash, with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) issuing a strong statement condemning the actions of the Libyan federation.

However, as criticism continues to be directed at this seemingly unpleasant situation, a Premier League manager has aired his take on the airport saga.

Premier League coach speaks on Nigeria airport saga

Ahead of his 150th game as Fulham's coach, Marco Silva, condemned the Libyan authorities for their mistreatment of Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, and their Super Eagles teammates.

In a pre-match press conference, Silva addressed the situation surrounding Iwobi and Bassey during their international duty, expressing concern over their fitness for the upcoming match against Aston Villa. He told reporters, as noted by AllNigeriaSoccer:

"It's a situation that brings mixed feelings. When players represent their national teams, we all expect them to return healthy and ready to compete for us.

"Moreover, we hope they can perform at a high level, maintain their fitness and momentum, and, most importantly, enjoy playing for their countries.

"Unfortunately, that was not the case for Calvin, Alex, and their teammates. This experience was neither professional nor normal, and it's certainly not something that should be part of football.

"They are back with us now. The first two days were tough for them as they recovered from everything, but I am confident they will be ready to play."

Both Iwobi and Bassey are expected to feature in Fulham's Premier League clash against Aston Villa, though it remains uncertain how long they will be on the pitch, given their harrowing ordeal.

CAF sanction for Libya surfaces

Legit.ng in another report detailed the CAF sanctions against Libya following the airport incident involving Nigeria.

The report emphasised that the governing body is preparing to impose a heavy fine on Libya, along with other significant penalties.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng