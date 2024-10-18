The legal showdown between Nigeria and Libya over the airport hostage saga is reaching a definitive point

CAF has officially acknowledged Nigeria's complaint after its players were held hostage at Al Abraq Airport

A former Super Eagles star has predicted a favourable outcome for Nigeria ahead of CAF's ruling next week

A former Nigerian footballer has predicted a favourable outcome for the country in their legal battle against Libya after the Super Eagles' airport ordeal.

Nigeria and Libya are locked in a legal showdown before the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after the Super Eagles were held hostage at Al Abraq International Airport.

Super Eagles players and staff were left stranded at Al Abraq International Airport by Libyan authorities. Photo from @official_micolo.

They were due to land in Benghazi, but a few minutes before their arrival, their plane was redirected mid-air to Al Abraq, after which they were left stranded for about 16 hours.

The Eagles were in North Africa to honour the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers doubleheader second leg match against the Mediterranean Knights.

Oparaku predicts CAF verdict

Former Nigerian international Mobi Oparaku has expressed confidence that the Super Eagles will get a fair hearing when CAF announces its verdict on the postponed match.

“CAF knows we are not what is reported by the Libyans, we are not biased, we never maltreat our visitors, CAF knows we can’t do such,” he told Brila FM via Complete Sports.

“I am confident no sanction will fall on Nigeria, I believe we will get a fair outcome.”

The 1996 Olympics gold medalist’s claim that Nigeria is a good host to visiting teams is backed by many in the football space, who added that the West Africans don't mistreat visitors regardless of what's at stake.

However, on multiple occasions, North African countries and clubs have been caught in dark arts against visiting teams, including Nigerian clubs Enyimba and Rivers United.

According to Score Nigeria, a verdict is expected on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, when the governing body meets in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

CAF sets ultimatum for Libya and Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that CAF had issued an ultimatum to Nigeria and Libya to submit official documents to defend their case in the ongoing airport hostage saga.

The three-time African champions lodged an official complaint, which CAF acknowledged and requested evidence from both sides ahead of a verdict.

