Former Nigerian International Predicts CAF’s Verdict Over Libya vs Nigeria Row
- The legal showdown between Nigeria and Libya over the airport hostage saga is reaching a definitive point
- CAF has officially acknowledged Nigeria's complaint after its players were held hostage at Al Abraq Airport
- A former Super Eagles star has predicted a favourable outcome for Nigeria ahead of CAF's ruling next week
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A former Nigerian footballer has predicted a favourable outcome for the country in their legal battle against Libya after the Super Eagles' airport ordeal.
Nigeria and Libya are locked in a legal showdown before the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after the Super Eagles were held hostage at Al Abraq International Airport.
They were due to land in Benghazi, but a few minutes before their arrival, their plane was redirected mid-air to Al Abraq, after which they were left stranded for about 16 hours.
The Eagles were in North Africa to honour the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers doubleheader second leg match against the Mediterranean Knights.
Oparaku predicts CAF verdict
Former Nigerian international Mobi Oparaku has expressed confidence that the Super Eagles will get a fair hearing when CAF announces its verdict on the postponed match.
“CAF knows we are not what is reported by the Libyans, we are not biased, we never maltreat our visitors, CAF knows we can’t do such,” he told Brila FM via Complete Sports.
“I am confident no sanction will fall on Nigeria, I believe we will get a fair outcome.”
The 1996 Olympics gold medalist’s claim that Nigeria is a good host to visiting teams is backed by many in the football space, who added that the West Africans don't mistreat visitors regardless of what's at stake.
However, on multiple occasions, North African countries and clubs have been caught in dark arts against visiting teams, including Nigerian clubs Enyimba and Rivers United.
According to Score Nigeria, a verdict is expected on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, when the governing body meets in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
CAF sets ultimatum for Libya and Nigeria
Legit.ng reported that CAF had issued an ultimatum to Nigeria and Libya to submit official documents to defend their case in the ongoing airport hostage saga.
The three-time African champions lodged an official complaint, which CAF acknowledged and requested evidence from both sides ahead of a verdict.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com