Victor Boniface Gives Worrying Update After Super Eagles’ Hostage in Libya
- The Super Eagles of Nigeria were held hostage for over 16 hours at Libya's Al Abraq International Airport
- The team returned to Nigeria on Monday evening after a 20-hour ordeal at the hands of Libyan authorities
- Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface delivered a worrying update hours after the team returned to Nigeria
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface has delivered a worrying update as he is yet to recover from the Super Eagles' hostage experience at the hands of Libyan authorities.
The Nigerian national team were held hostage by Libyan authorities in retaliation for their team’s experience in Nigeria during their AFCON 2025 qualifier visit last week.
The incident forced the Super Eagles to refuse to play the match and flew back to Nigeria. CAF acknowledged their complaints and delisted the game, but no further update was given.
Boniface delivers worrying update
Boniface was part of the Nigerian contingent that was held hostage in Al Abraq, during which time he provided an update on the team's condition on his social media pages.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Nearly 48 hours after the team had been rescued and arrived safely in Nigeria, the German-based striker has shared an update on his condition via his official X account.
The striker admitted he has not recovered from the experience, claiming his body is still shaking, though it was in his usual comic tone, but it is hard to dismiss if he genuinely feels that way.
Boniface sends message to his grandmother
Legit.ng reported that Victor Boniface sent a message to his grandmother during the time the Super Eagles were held hostage by Libyan authorities in Al Abraq.
The striker, raised by his grandmother, sent the message publicly on social media to alert her that he was okay even though he was under unfavourable conditions.
Osimhen condemns Libya's hostility
Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen condemned Libya's hostility towards his national teammates at the Al Abaq International Airport on arrival in the country.
The reigning African Footballer of the Year, who missed the games due to injury, took to social media to call relevant authorities to investigate the barbaric act.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com