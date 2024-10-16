The Super Eagles of Nigeria were held hostage for over 16 hours at Libya's Al Abraq International Airport

The team returned to Nigeria on Monday evening after a 20-hour ordeal at the hands of Libyan authorities

Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface delivered a worrying update hours after the team returned to Nigeria

Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface has delivered a worrying update as he is yet to recover from the Super Eagles' hostage experience at the hands of Libyan authorities.

The Nigerian national team were held hostage by Libyan authorities in retaliation for their team’s experience in Nigeria during their AFCON 2025 qualifier visit last week.

The incident forced the Super Eagles to refuse to play the match and flew back to Nigeria. CAF acknowledged their complaints and delisted the game, but no further update was given.

Boniface delivers worrying update

Boniface was part of the Nigerian contingent that was held hostage in Al Abraq, during which time he provided an update on the team's condition on his social media pages.

Nearly 48 hours after the team had been rescued and arrived safely in Nigeria, the German-based striker has shared an update on his condition via his official X account.

The striker admitted he has not recovered from the experience, claiming his body is still shaking, though it was in his usual comic tone, but it is hard to dismiss if he genuinely feels that way.

Boniface sends message to his grandmother

Legit.ng reported that Victor Boniface sent a message to his grandmother during the time the Super Eagles were held hostage by Libyan authorities in Al Abraq.

The striker, raised by his grandmother, sent the message publicly on social media to alert her that he was okay even though he was under unfavourable conditions.

Osimhen condemns Libya's hostility

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen condemned Libya's hostility towards his national teammates at the Al Abaq International Airport on arrival in the country.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year, who missed the games due to injury, took to social media to call relevant authorities to investigate the barbaric act.

