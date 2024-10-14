Ahmed Musa has urged the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to investigate the incident at the Libyan airport

The Super Eagles arrived in Libya on Sunday night, and they have been left unattended by authorities in the country

Musa stated that such action does not show sportsmanship, as he expressed utter disappointment over the situation

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has decried the level of treatment metted-out on the Super Eagles upon their arrival in Libya.

The Kano Pillars forward called on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to investigate the incident, describing it as 'unjust'.

Libya host Nigeria on Match Day 4 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Benina scheduled for Tuesday, October 15.

It comes four days after the Super Eagles defeated the Mediterranean Knights 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Before the game, Libyan players and officials lamented the travel plans, alleging they were frustrated by Nigerian authorities.

The team landed in Port Harcourt and headed to Uyo on a road trip which lasted about three hours.

Super Eagles stranded at Libyan airport

With the return leg slated for four days later, the Super Eagles have faced a hostile situation in Libya.

Punch reports that their flight was diverted to Al Abaq airport, where they remain stranded since Sunday night.

Although he was not part of the trip to Benghazi, the Super Eagles captain has urged CAF to launch an investigation over the incident.

Musa wrote on X:

"I'm extremely disappointed by the unjust treatment of the Super Eagles, the NFF officials, as well as dignitaries in Libya.

"This is not sportsmanship, and I want the football governing body, @CAF_Online to intervene and investigate this incident. I stand with the players in this difficult time."

Libyan FA releases official statement

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Libyan Football Federation, in its statement, expressed regret over the events that unfolded, attributing the unfortunate incident to routine airport protocols.

Additionally, they recalled how Libya encountered significant travel difficulties just a week upon arriving in Nigeria but chose not to make public complaints.

The football body emphasised its longstanding tradition of hospitality, ensuring that all visiting teams are treated with dignity and respect.

