The Super Eagles of Nigeria are enduring a torrid time at Al Abaq International Airport in Libya

The team has been held hostage in the North African country after the unusual redirection of their flight

Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface has cried out to his grandmother after his ordeal in Libya

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface has cried out to his grandmother during the Super Eagles' ordeal at the hands of Libyan authorities since yesterday evening.

The Nigerian national team players have been held hostage at the Al Abaq international airport since they arrived in North Africa for the AFCON 2025 qualifier second leg match.

Victor Boniface sits dejectedly at the Al Abaq airport in Libya. Photo from @WTroostEkong.

Source: Twitter

As noted by Punch NG, the team's flight was redirected a few minutes to landing and failed to make provisions for the players who slept at the airport overnight.

Boniface calls on his grandmother

Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface reacted to the incident after the news went viral on social media, calling for help to reach his grandmother, who would have been unable to reach him.

“Help me call my grand mother say her grandson Dey ok. Nah this is sick,” he wrote on X.

The forward shares a good relationship with his grandmother having been raised with his grandparents. He flew her to Germany early this year to watch a Leverkusen match, where she met his teammates, including Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka, who was in Nigeria for the U17 World Cup in 2009.

Ekong reacts to Super Eagles ordeal

Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong reacted to Libya's inhumane treatment of the Nigerian national team at the Al Abaq airport.

Ekong narrated the incident on his social media pages and confirmed that the team will not play as they are planning to return to Nigeria.

Osimhen condemns Libya's hostility

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen condemned Libya's hostility towards his national teammates at the Al Abaq International Airport on arrival in the country.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year, who missed the games due to injury, took to social media to call relevant authorities to investigate the barbaric act.

