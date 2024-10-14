Concerned Victor Boniface Sends Message to His Grandmother Amid Libyan Airport Saga
- The Super Eagles of Nigeria are enduring a torrid time at Al Abaq International Airport in Libya
- The team has been held hostage in the North African country after the unusual redirection of their flight
- Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface has cried out to his grandmother after his ordeal in Libya
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface has cried out to his grandmother during the Super Eagles' ordeal at the hands of Libyan authorities since yesterday evening.
The Nigerian national team players have been held hostage at the Al Abaq international airport since they arrived in North Africa for the AFCON 2025 qualifier second leg match.
As noted by Punch NG, the team's flight was redirected a few minutes to landing and failed to make provisions for the players who slept at the airport overnight.
Boniface calls on his grandmother
Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface reacted to the incident after the news went viral on social media, calling for help to reach his grandmother, who would have been unable to reach him.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
“Help me call my grand mother say her grandson Dey ok. Nah this is sick,” he wrote on X.
The forward shares a good relationship with his grandmother having been raised with his grandparents. He flew her to Germany early this year to watch a Leverkusen match, where she met his teammates, including Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka, who was in Nigeria for the U17 World Cup in 2009.
Ekong reacts to Super Eagles ordeal
Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong reacted to Libya's inhumane treatment of the Nigerian national team at the Al Abaq airport.
Ekong narrated the incident on his social media pages and confirmed that the team will not play as they are planning to return to Nigeria.
Osimhen condemns Libya's hostility
Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen condemned Libya's hostility towards his national teammates at the Al Abaq International Airport on arrival in the country.
The reigning African Footballer of the Year, who missed the games due to injury, took to social media to call relevant authorities to investigate the barbaric act.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com