Photos Emerge As Stranded and Drained Super Eagles Players Remain at Libyan Airport
Football

by  Babajide Orevba 1 min read
  • Libyan officials are making all efforts to frustrate the Super Eagles ahead of Tuesday's 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifier
  • Both teams are billed to clash in a reverse fixture as Nigeria won the first leg 1-0 in Uyo on Friday
  • Upon their arrival in Libya, the Super Eagles were left unattended at the Al Abaq Airport in Al Abaq

Photos have emerged showing the frustrated Super Eagles as they are left stranded at the Al Abaq Airport in Libya.

More than 14 hours after they arrived in the country, the Nigerian national team remained at the airport as they were refused entry.

Some of the Nigerian players have taken to social media to decry the ordeal, with captain William Troost-Ekong threatening a boycott.

Super Eagles stranded at Libyan airport
The Super Eagles are left unattended at the Libyan airport. Photo: @WTroostEkong.
Source: Getty Images

He wrote on X:

"12+ hours in an abandoned airport in Lybia after our plane was diverted whilst descending. The Lybian government rescinded our approved landing in Benghazi for no reason. They’ve locked the airport gates and left us without phone connection, food or drink. All to play mind games.

Source: Legit.ng

