The Super Eagles of Nigeria have so far been denied entry into Libya ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture

The Nigerian contingent has been left stranded at the Al Abraq Airport in Benghazi ahead of the return leg of their qualification clash

A report detailing the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)’s latest stance on the unsavoury event has recently surfaced

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has detailed its stance on the unsavoury events involving the Super Eagles at the Libyan airport.

The Super Eagles have so far been held at Al Abraq Airport for over 15 hours following their arrival.

According to circulating reports, the Nigerian team was met with disarray upon landing in Libya.

The Super Eagles were left stranded without transportation, food, or accommodation, as the Libyan Football Federation failed to make necessary arrangements, leaving players and staff waiting for hours with no communication from their hosts.

The unsettling situation, which has sparked widespread outrage on social media, has raised questions about how the NFF will respond.

Amid the uproar, a report has surfaced, shedding light on the federation's official position regarding the matter.

NFF’s stance on Libya airport saga

According to a report from media outlet, Afrik Foot, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) is prepared to forgo the qualification fixture against Libya.

The report details that the NFF has started making arrangements for the Super Eagles' return flight to Nigeria.

The match was originally scheduled to take place at the Martyrs Stadium in Benina, but due to the ongoing chaotic situation, as well as input from the team's medical staff, the plans have shifted.

Nigerian football expert, Tobi Adepoju, reported that the Super Eagles' medical team has advised against proceeding with the fixture, citing concerns about the players' current health, among other factors.

As a result of these developments, a new date for the match is expected to be announced soon.

Super Eagles suffer blow ahead of Libya clash

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the Super Eagles have been dealt a fresh blow ahead of their clash against Libya.

Led by interim manager Augustine Eguavoen, the Super Eagles have suffered an injury setback to winger Samuel Chukwueze.

The AC Milan star is reportedly sidelined with a hamstring injury, which he picked up in the first-leg clash against Libya.

