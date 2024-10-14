The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been left stranded at the Al Abaq airport by Libyan authorities for hours

The team's flight, due to land in Benghazi, was redirected mid-air to a remote airport in Al Abaq

Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface has expressed frustration at the team's situation in Libya

Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface has reacted to the inhumane treatment of the national team players at the Al Abaq airport, Al Abaq in Libya, ahead of the AFCONq 2025 second leg game.

The team's plane was redirected mid-air to the remote airport, about a three-hour drive to Benghazi, and have been locked at the airport since last night for over 10 hours now.

The Libyans have provided no legitimate reason for the team's ordeal, leaving the players to hang around at the airport overnight barely hours before the match.

Boniface reacts to Super Eagles ordeal

Bayer Leverkusen striker Boniface has taken to social media to express his frustration and dissatisfaction, calling on the relevant authorities to intervene.

“Been at the airport for almost 13 hours no food no wifi no where to sleep. African we can do better @caf,” he wrote.

Osimhen sends message to Boniface

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen encouraged Boniface with a message on Instagram after the German-based striker fired blanks for the Super Eagles against Libya.

The former Royal Union Saint-Gilloise forward has yet to score for the national team and in Osimhen's absence against the North Africans, he failed to end his goal drought.

