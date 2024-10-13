Libya vs Nigeria continues to gather momentum as the Mediterranean Knights seek revenge against the Super Eagles

With just one point from three matches, Libya will gun for all three points when they host Nigeria in Benina

The home fans want the Libyan Football Federation to be hostile when the three-time African champions arrive

The Super Eagles of Nigeria travel to Benina, where they take on Libya on Match Day 4 of the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Nigeria scraped out a 1-0 win over the Mediterranean Knights at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, October 11.

Both teams will clash again in the reverse fixture and victory for Nigeria will likely confirm their place in Morocco 2025.

Libya vs Nigeria is slated for October 15 in Benina. Photo: FRANCK FIFE.

Source: Getty Images

Libya, on the other hand cannot afford a loss or draw as they remain rooted to the bottom of the group with one point from three matches.

Libya vs Nigeria Preview

The home team will be desperate for a win after drawing their first game at home against Rwanda; they lost narrowly to Benin Republic and were defeated 1-0 by Nigeria.

Libya hopes to turn things around and take advantage of home support in the second leg.

The Super Eagles missed Victor Osimhen during the first leg as they struggled in front of goal.

Victor Boniface led the attack in the first leg but could not find the back of the net as his national team goal drought continued, Eurosport reports.

However, substitute Fisayo Dele-Bashiru scored the winner for Nigeria in the 86th minute of the first leg.

The clash in Benina is expected to be a tough one, as Libya will do everything possible to get results.

Date, time and where to watch Libya vs Nigeria

The massive encounter is billed for the Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Benina, close to Benghazi, on Tuesday, October 15, Vanguard reports.

Nigerian fans can watch the game live on SuperSport, NTA Sports 24, AfroSport TV, and beIN Sports.

Kick-off - 8pm Nigerian time.

Libya vs Nigeria - Predicted line-ups

Libya -Al Wuheeshi; Alshiteewi, Bin Ali, Artiba, Al Dawi, Youssef; Madyen, Ahmed, Shafshuf, Al Qulaib, Krewa'a.

Nigeria - Nwabali; Onyemaechi, Troost-Ekong, Bassey, Aina; Onyeka, Iwobi, Simon, Lookman, Ndidi; Boniface.

Libyan fans seek revenge

Legit.ng earlier reported that ahead of the encounter, the home fans are demanding revenge.

Fans in the country are agitated, decrying their players' poor treatment when they arrived in Nigeria for the first leg.

Libya captain Faisal Al-Badri lamented that the Nigeria Football Federation arranged poor-quality transportation as they journeyed from Port Harcourt to Uyo for the first leg.

Source: Legit.ng