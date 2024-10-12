Victor Osimhen has splashed cash on a custom-made pendant in celebration of his daughter's second birthday

In October 2022, the Nigerian international and his partner Stefanie Kim Ladewig welcomed their first child, Hailey

As the cute little girl clocks two, the Super Eagles striker crested a lovely photo on a diamond piece

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has spent a fortune customising a diamond pendant to celebrate his daughter's second birthday.

The striker announced the birth of his first child in October 2022; now she is two years old.

He took to social media to pen a heartwarming message to the celebrant, expressing gratitude to God for another year of life as she clocks 2.

Victor Osimhen is celebrating his daughter's second birthday with a customised diamond pendant. Photo: Jonathan Moscrop.

Osimhen wrote on Instagram:

“Thank you GOD for giving my child another year in this new era.

"I hope that this year will be marked by many instances of your goodness in our lives, continue to shower her with your grace, kindness and infinite mercy.

"Keep her on the right track and away from harmful forces, amen! happy birthday my love.”

The Galatasaray of Turkey star has delivered a birthday present to the adorable Hailey as he customises a diamond pendant with her picture.

Jewellery expert Buchi Obasi took to his social media handle to brand the design as "The Hardest".

The diamond piece is crested with a picture of Osimhen carrying Hailey while 'VOA' is etched on the edge.

Is Victor Osimhen married?

The Super Eagles striker is not officially married, but the Chelsea of England target is in a relationship with Stefanie Kim Ladewig, AOI football reports.

Ladewig is a German influencer of Cameroonian descent famous for being the girlfriend of Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen

Why Osimhen blurs daughter’s pictures

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osimhen notably blurs the face of his daughter when sharing photos of her on social media.

Most celebrities follow this trend to protect their children's privacy on social media amidst battles with paparazzi who follow them in public places.

It was gathered that blurring helps prevent web crawling and stops social media platforms’ algorithms from recognising important details about your children.

