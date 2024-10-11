Sunday Oliseh's son Denzel bagged a Master's Degree from the prestigious ULB Brussels University in Belgium

Denzel, the first son of Nigerian football legend Sunday Oliseh, has bagged a Master's Degree from ULB Brussels University in Belgium.

The excited and proud father took to social media to celebrate the feat, saying he experienced one of his happiest days.

While hoping to take after his father in professional football, Denzel has continued to excel academically.

Sunday Oliseh's son Denzel has bagged a Master's Degree. Photo: @SundayOOliseh.

Oliseh once disclosed that his beloved son, who was born in Belgium to a Moroccan mother, would represent Nigeria at the senior level.

Soccernet reports that as he completed his 2nd degree chapter at the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB University), his uncles and other family members joined the celebration.

Sunday Oliseh wrote on X:

"Experienced one of the happiest days of my life as my son Denzel, graduated in Masters of Social Science in ULB Brussels University.

"My brothers Churchill and Egutu honoured us with their presence. Wife Hafi, daughter Shanice & I were so proud. God is great."

Fans congratulate Denzel Oliseh

Meanwhile, fans have continued to react to the post as they take turns to congratulate the Super Eagles prospect.

@legitsci wrote:

"Congrats on Denzel's graduation! What do you think are the biggest challenges he’ll face now as he steps into the world with that degree?"

@YinkaTinuade added:

"Congratulations skippo. Just like yesterday when your wedding to the Belgian-Moroccan was announced. Thank God for His blessings and mercies."

@LurrdDee said:

"Congratulations!! Egutu was a baller back then at awori Ajeromi Grammar School."

@ProLukakuNo1 replied:

"Congratulations, May this be the start of even greater achievements and wonderful things in his life."

