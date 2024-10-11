Nigeria vs Libya is already gathering momentum, with invited Nigerian goalkeepers battling for the starting shirt

Having returned to the squad after two years, Maduka Okoye seems prepared to reclaim his spot as the first-choice goalkeeper

Stanley Nwabali, who has been in goal for Nigeria since 2022, says he is ready to 'disappoint an entitled person'

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has shared a cryptic post as returnee Maduka Okoye continues to eye the No.1 spot.

Okoye was Nigeria's first-choice at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, but an error in the Round of 16 saw him lose his grip on the position.

Shortly before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali earned a national team call-up, and he has since remained the Nigerian No.1 goalkeeper.

Stanley Nwabali is desperate to keep his position as the Super Eagles' first-choice goalkeeper. Photo: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Having impressed with the Italian side of the Udinese this season, Augustine Eguavoen recalled Okoye back into the Super Eagles fold after the goalkeeper had been away for two years.

Okoye desperate to reclaim No.1 spot

The 25-year-old admitted that Nwabali has already set a standard but believes he can still reclaim his position as the first-choice goalkeeper. Okoye said via Daily Post:

“Yeah, of course, this is what I want, but Stanley (Nwabali) set a high point with a great AFCON.

"I’m just patiently waiting, and trying to do my best in training and impress the staff as much as possible.”

Nwabali throws jibe at Okoye

Reacting to Okoye's remarks, Nwabali, who is expected to start against the Knights of Libya, threw a jibe at his rival.

Nwabali shared footage of himself in training and added the caption:

"Make sure you disappoint an entitled person today."

National team handler Eguavoen named both goalkeepers in his 23-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader against Libya.

Amas Obasogie of Fasil Kenema SC, Ethiopia, is the third goalie that made the squad.

Kanu Nwankwo named 2025 AFCON favourites

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian football legend Nwankwo Kanu predicted his winner for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, surprisingly ignoring the Super Eagles.

AFCON 2025 is scheduled for December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, in Morocco, but CAF pushed it back by six months due to the summer weather in Africa.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year picked the host country, the Atlas Lions of Morocco, as the favourite to win it on home soil.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng