The Super Eagles of Nigeria are poised to lock horns with Libya in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

The first leg of the encounter is slated for October 11, with a return fixture scheduled for the 15th of the same month

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed a referee surrounded by controversy for the clash against the Mediterranean Knights

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face off against Libya in an eagerly anticipated fixture for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification.

This match which marks the first competitive encounter between the two sides since 2018, kicking off with a first leg at Godswill Akpabio Stadium on the 11th, followed by a return match in Benina just four days later.

However, the buildup to this clash has been marred by controversy surrounding the appointment of Malawian referee Godfrey Philip Nkhakananga by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

According to a statement released by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Nkhakananga will be assisted by fellow Malawians, Clemence Kanduku and Joseph Nyauti as assistant referees, while Keabetswe Dintwa from Botswana will serve as the fourth official.

Additionally, Munkaila Nassam Adam from Ghana has been designated as the match commissioner, and Issaka Boubacar from Niger will act as the referee assessor.

However, it has to be stated that referee Nkhakananga is no stranger to controversy; he was suspended as recently as September 2023 for questionable officiating decisions.

Nigeria vs Libya referee previously suspended

According to a report from Times Malawi, referee Nkhakananga was suspended for four months due to poor officiating during the Airtel Top 8 Cup match between Silver Strikers and Mighty Wanderers.

His mistakes included failing to restart play correctly and allowing a goal from a dead ball, which resulted in chaos and the eventual abandonment of the match.

It's worth noting that the Nigerian team recently lost all three points in their qualification fixture against Rwanda when Moroccan referee, Karim Sabry, incorrectly ruled out a goal scored by Ademola Lookman during the match.

As the Super Eagles prepare to face Libya, they will be hoping for fair officiating when the game kicks off at the Nest of Champions in Uyo.

Libya coach speaks about Nigeria

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the coach of the Libyan team, Nasser Al-Hadhiri, has highlighted his major concerns about facing the Super Eagles.

The newly appointed manager expressed his worries about the attackers of the Nigerian team, as well as his side’s lack of sufficient training time.

The former assistant coach of the Mediterranean Knights is also seeking his first victory as manager in the qualification fixture against the Super Eagles.

