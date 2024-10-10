The Super Eagles of Nigeria are currently in training camp ahead of their AFCON qualifiers against Libya

Kelechi Iheanacho is one of the attackers named by coach Augustine Eguavoen for the crucial qualification clash

A viral video of the new Sevilla forward selling T-shirts to his Super Eagles teammates has recently surfaced

Kelechi Iheanacho is well-known for his lively sense of humour, particularly among his teammates in the Nigerian national team.

The Super Eagles forward has built a reputation as the team's chief prankster, often lightening the mood with his jokes whenever the squad gathers for international duty.

The 28-year-old once again showed off his playful side during the team's recent camp ahead of the clash against Libya.

In a viral video shared on social media, the Sevilla forward was seen humorously selling T-shirts to his Super Eagles teammates.

With Victor Boniface cheering him on, Iheanacho comically tried to persuade Taiwo Awoniyi to buy some shirts, mimicking the traditional style of Nigerian street vendors in his pitch.

The lighthearted video has sparked widespread reactions across social media, with fans eagerly sharing their amusement.

Fans’ reaction to Iheanacho’s T-shirt sale video

@BamiShuaib, clearly entertained, commented:

“Igbo man and business, 5&6.”

@iamchimaobilor, who couldn’t stop laughing, posted:

“Senior man should be at Onitsha main market 😂😂.”

@Itzpelumi, touched by the team’s camaraderie, shared:

“I just love the bond between them. How can you not love this team?”

@AJTnation chimed in with a playful remark:

“Igbo man and business 😂😂😂 That’s nice tho.”

@pascaliito humorously added:

“Boniface didn’t buy anything oo! He just kept shouting, ‘Don’t pull it!’ 😂.”

According to data courtesy of FotMob, the Super Eagles who are unbeaten in their AFCON qualification campaign and are set to face Libya on the 11th, followed by the return fixture four days later.

